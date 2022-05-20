Javier Marina Lazo From Peru Achieves Blue Diamond Rank At OmegaPro

By Team Business For Home

OmegaPro has always been keen to recognise the effort and hard work of its leaders. This time, it’s about Javier Marina Lazo, from Peru, who has recently achieved the Blue Diamond rank.

With only one year and a half of experience in the network marketing industry, Javier can already boast one of the most prestigious ranks, which also proves the efficiency of the OmegaPro system.

Javier comes from the construction sector, where he had been involved for over 15 years. He has always had big dreams, and there was a moment when he realised that he needed to change his profession if he ever wanted to achieve anything in life. This is how Javier decided to enter the network marketing industry.

“Starting in the industry was not easy as I decided to make a 180° turn from the traditional sector. I began to study a lot about leadership, how to be a great leader and how to train new leaders.

I also started doing events with a few people and then, having more scenic mastery, for a bigger audience. I learned that we must train leaders for excellence with values of loyalty and honesty.”

At the beginning of 2021 Javier joined OmegaPro by the invitation of Carlos Dominguez and Esther Tolentino. Only one year later Javier is already Blue Diamond.

“I’m extremely grateful to Carlos and Esther, with whom we created a great team where we are making history in the San Martin region, and, of course, to our Crown Diamond Jose Estrella for his great dedication to the company and his great value as a person promoting union, teamwork and growth.

Being in OmegaPro has become very important to me. Time ago, I was looking at a future of 10 to 15 years, now I can look at the medium term between 3 to 5 years.

I really like the fact that the company has a road map with a clear vision and is always complying. I love the network marketing profession as it goes hand in hand with leadership and technology.”

Javier tells us about his plans, which sound ambitious: Crown Diamond by the end of the year! But not only that:

“I’m very much into tourism, actually, so one of my dreams is to build the Marina Hotel chain, as well as make the Marina Foundation operational.

And I’m certain I will do it very soon. Opportunities in life are few, and at OmegaPro, we have a great opportunity to fulfil our dreams. Although the path of leadership is not easy, if we work professionally, the results will always come.”

