By Ted Nuyten

Jared and Heather Burnett, PURE Independent Business Owners (IBOs) for the past 10 years, hit the prestigious rank of Crown Diamond, the highest rank one can achieve at PURE.

They are the first IBOs in the United States to achieve the rank of Crown Diamond.

The Burnetts enjoy an 8-figure residual income and continue to build their dream while helping others do the same. They have helped many IBOs reach the million-dollar mark, and over 200 people in their downline have earned a 6-figure income. Their business is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, where Heather and Jared live with their three boys.

“Having leaders like Jared and Heather is what makes this company so special! These leaders lead by example and that’s what they continue to do,”

said PURE CEO, Daren Hogge.

“They are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and are great motivators for others. I congratulate them on this significant achievement.”

“When we joined PURE, we were just average people with a big dream,”

said Jared Burnett. “We had enough belief and work ethic to keep putting one foot in front of the other and move up one rank at a time; we NEVER stopped. But getting to where we are today, seemed impossible. According to the Gospel of Matthew, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God, all things are possible’”

About PURE

PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. PURE is dedicated to delivering Whole Healthwith high-quality products for physical health, opportunity for financial health, relationships for personal health and social impact for philanthropic health.

PURE is a global company with offices in the U.S., Taiwan, Thailand and Korea with headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit https://livepure.com/.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/08/jared-and-heather-burnett-achieve-crown-diamond-rank-with-pure/