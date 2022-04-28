Janice Swofford Achieves Vice President Rank At pawTree

By Team Business For Home

pawTree is a fast growing USA Direct Sales company, supplying the owners of pets with premium quality food, treats and supplements made with only the finest ingredients.

Janice Swofford stated:

Because of pawTree I believe I’m becoming a better person but maybe more outgoing also. I have always loved talking to people, especially about my dogs and now pawTree. I never felt that I was a good salesperson but when you believe in something it’s easy to sell it.

It is definitely helping financially. My husband and I always wanted to go on an Alaska cruise. When I joined I saw that others could win this cruise but I’m like no way can I achieve this in the short period of time I have.

Much to my delight my husband and I are going on the cruise and I made enough income to pay for his part but also our flights! I’m so amazed and happy. If I can do this in my first 3 months anyone can do it.

Because of pawTree I have met some amazing people through pawTree and can’t wait till I can put faces with names in the future. I’m so excited. The Alaska cruise is the most exciting experience ever but also knowing that this company is a family-oriented company makes me so happy to be a part of it.

Because of pawTree I am definitely paying off some debt but also making enough to pay for all the food and supplements I use. I plan on putting back some money in savings.

I am already retirement age with nothing but Social Security. So pawTree is like a retirement income for me.

My favorite quote is:

Do unto others as you would like them to do to you 🙂

My favorite experience as a petPro is getting to meet other amazing petPros, and I love how my dogs go crazy over the pawTree food.

As a new leader, which kind of scares me, but I know I have wonderful people above me with a wealth of knowledge. Just be yourself and work hard 🙂

Now, you can earn up to $25,000 in special bonuses in our limited time pawUP campaign.

Whether you are a blogger, vlogger, influencer, serial entrepreneur, affiliate marketer, direct sales expert or simply looking to tap into a new source of residual income in a recession proof industry, pawTree is your solution!

About pawTree

After nearly a decade as a CEO in the pet industry, our founder, Roger Morgan knew that there had to be a better way. A better way to care for our pets with premium quality food, treats and supplements made with only the finest ingredients.

A better way to share solutions catered to the unique needs of our pets to help pet parents make more informed decisions. A better way to help people live a life filled with purpose, all while making a difference in the lives of pets and people.

Knowing that his entire career had prepared him for this exact challenge, he set out on a journey to discover exactly that. For more information please visit www.pawtree.com

