James & Jamye Toale — “The secret to success is a journey!”

“Our friend and mentor, John Haremza, wrote a book called “Right or Almost Right”.

Choosing the right company with the right products, the right compensation plan, and the right training and support has allowed our dreams to come true.”

In 2008, James and Jamye were unsure about their future. They went from being successful business owners to feeling like failures, in what seemed like an instant. The sudden change in the economy at that time altered their lives.

Forced to get rid of their limousine company, having to downsize their pressure cleaning/painting business, they fell behind in making their mortgage payments causing the bank to foreclose on their home and ultimately filing for bankruptcy as well as government assistance.

“As a man, I have never felt so defeated. Struggling every day to find the means to put food on the table for our four kids was extremely painful for me.”

James and Jamye have four children and at that time, they were 4-10 years of age.

James and Jamye had never considered network marketing before, until one day, Jamye was introduced to a business opportunity by a friend who knew they desperately needed another stream of income. James was angered by this.

Jamye forced him to attend a presentation and after taking his blinders off, this business model seemed interesting, and James felt he finally had some hope and purpose put back into his life.

Together, they worked side by side in their first company and soon realized not only were they able to change their own financial situation, but they were living on purpose, helping others to do the same.

They achieved top ranks only to wake up one day and have the company close for unknown reasons.

Over the next five years they would continue down the same path, reaching top ranks in two additional companies, but never achieving their dream of true residual income and time freedom.

In 2016, Valentus emerged. They knew at this point in their career, they would only partner with a company if the ownership had the same morals, values, and integrity that they lived by. The “Right” company.

James and Jamye personally met the CEO Dave Jordan and his wife Joyce who themselves, had been former distributors, could relate to what it took to be successful, and they knew this was where their future would lie.

After sampling the incredible line of products, they reviewed the lucrative compensation plan which blew James away as he had never seen anything like it!

The right owner, the right products, the right compensation plan all equals the perfect storm.

“Valentus has allowed us to create the lifestyle we have always dreamt of; owning a successful business, spending more quality time with our family, creating life-long friendships, helping others achieve their personal and financial goals, and being financially secured.

We have grown personally and actually enjoy coaching, training, and inspiring others.” James and Jamye wrote their first book “The Book of 47” which is the story of James first 47 years of life.

As I share my story, I have enjoyed whole heartedly, the affect it has had on others in such a positive way. I hope that I continue to encourage people to persevere through tough times.”

James and Jamye are grateful for their journey. Their journey has formed them into the leaders they are today.

“Our approach in building our business is three things;

first, lead with your heart and just keep it simple.

Second, be consistent, follow the system, and be positive and never quit.

Third, never forget, picking the right company with all of the right ingredients will ultimately help you achieve residual income which brings true time freedom!”

