Jake Parton New Diamond Ambassador in ibüümerang

By Nicole Dunkley

From fighting fires to building a business that’s ON fire, Jake Parton has now achieved Diamond in ibüümerang.

When realizing his “why” for success, Jake stated:

“We’re all seeds that just need the right soil to grow in – and for me, the soil was ibüümerang.”

Watch the video below for a glimpse at Jake’s story and how he plans to lead others in the same direction.

About ibüümerang:

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded with the vision to be a customer-centric company focused on giving back without expecting anything in return.

ibüümerang crystalized its mission with a strong focus on “Travel and Trade,” with exclusive lifestyle products and services to improve the lives of Ambassadors and customers.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the BüüM Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet.

For more information on ibüümerang, its top-tier executive team, and its overarching philosophy, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

