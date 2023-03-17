Jake And Charlie Parton Achieve Blue Diamond Rank At ibüümerang

By Team Business For Home

Jake and Charlie Parton achieve Blue Diamond with iconic leadership and coaching.

The power couple joined ibüümerang after only two years in the network marketing industry, immediately knowing that the company’s leadership and environment could provide the time and financial freedom they were looking to emulate.

After closely following the powerful leaders; Mr. Holton Buggs, CEO of ibüümerang, and Darrin Gibson, Presidential Diamond, Jake and Charlie learned how receiving coaching, guidance, and then taking action was the key to getting success for themselves and their team.

“Receiving the coaching and guidance opened up my mind to what it means to be a leader. Now I can lead others to become leaders in their own right.”

New Blue Diamond Jake Parton emphasized,

To learn more about how this growing duo is gaining massive momentum for their team, check out the interview below.

About ibüümerang

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded on the vision and mission of giving back to others without expecting anything in return. ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the Büüm Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet.

For more information on ibüümerang and its top-tier leadership team, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

