iX Global Top Earner Mangesh Shinde Proves Success Does Not Require Degrees or Wealthy Backgrounds

By Nicole Dunkley

Gautam Adani, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs – what do they all have in common? Besides being multi-billionaires, they all dropped out of college before they could get their college degree.

Many billionaires do not finish college – while some famous entrepreneurs never went to college in the first place, several dropped out after they found their true calling.

Going to college and completing a degree can be an amazing experience and be one of the proudest moments of a person’s life. But being a student isn’t for everyone – some people just aren’t interested in higher education, and some people’s family circumstances don’t allow them to pay today’s ever increasing tuition fees.

The good news is that it’s very possible to become financially successful without a degree. In fact there are many more opportunities avaialble to generate a six-figure income or more without ever going to college.

Meet Mr. Mangesh Shinde, a proud college dropout who started working in the direct selling industry during his studies and then chose to pursue his dream of becoming an entrepreneur in this industry full time.

Despite having no college degree today Mangesh is one of the top earners in iX Global and has made his dreams come true through this industry.

So how did he do it?

According to Mangesh,

“Not having a degree is not the same as not having an education. It means you should educate yourself in the field that you are most interested in and improve your skills continually.”

Mangesh was introduced to iX Global in its early days, and the financial education he received from the iX Global platform changed his life, and is helping him change the lives of many more people around him.

He says,

“We should choose our learning platforms wisely, and that iX Global provides the chance to learn and earn at the same time. You learn online at your own pace and work with mentors to achieve your goals.”

Mangesh strongly believes that time is money, and so it is imperative to spend your time wisely. If you are interested in academics, a college degree may be worth your time, but it won’t guarantee financial success.

iX Global is an educational and self-development fintech platform that allows you to learn and earn at the same time. You can subscribe to the financial courses to learn skills and earn money for yourself, and also earn money through the referral bonus structure that the company has put in place for its Brand Ambassadors. iX Global members also become part of an active community that interacts and works together towards each other’s personal and financial goals.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/09/ix-global-top-earner-mangesh-shinde-proves-success-does-not-require-degrees-or-wealthy-backgrounds/