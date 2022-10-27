iX Global Projects $500 Million In Sales For 2023

By Team Business For Home

According to an iX Global press release:

Recently top leaders from around the world gathered in Barcelona for iX Global’s second Awaken incentive trip of 2022. From October 14th to the 18th the incentive trip award earners explored the city, exchanged ideas with iX Global executive staff and top leaders, and danced the night away on multiple occasions.

iX Global has been on an incredible trajectory since its inception in May of 2020, generating over $4 million dollars of sales during that pandemic stricken year.

In 2021 the growth continued with iX Global exceeding $22 million in revenue during its first full calendar year.

2022 has seen iX Global continue its meteoric rise by reaching $100 million in sales revenues by late September, just in time to celebrate at this Awaken Barcelona event.

As iX Global has been expanding rapidly all over the globe in 2022, this was the first opportunity for many of the top iX leaders to meet each other and members of the corporate staff as well.

On top of being able to explore the magical city of Barcelona and its treasures such as Sagrada Familia and Parc Guell, attendees had the chance to hear from Top 100 Industry Income Earners such as Travis Flaherty, Ramesh Choudary, and Viraj Patil.

CEO Joe Martinez also took this opportunity to congratulate the iX community on achieving the 2022 company sales goal of $100 million in revenues over three months early, and followed that up by setting an even more aggressive goal of $500 million in sales for 2023.

The vision and excitement generated by the event can be summed up in the following quote from Joe:

“Community is much more than belonging to something; it’s about doing something impactful together that makes belonging matter.”

The event closed with a white party at a beautiful Spanish villa where Spanish guitarists and flamenco dancers provided the cultural backdrop to a magical evening of bonding and building relationships. iX Global is grateful to everyone who made Awaken Barcelona 2022 an unforgettable experience, and is excited to see where we will all meet next.

About iX Global

iX Global is an educational and self development fintech platform that works on the philosophy of learning and earning.

You can subscribe to the courses to learn financial skills to implement for yourself, and also earn money through the referral bonus structure that the company has put in place for its Brand Ambassadors. iX members also become a part of a community that works together towards each other’s personal and financial goals.

For more information, please visit www.ixglobal.us

