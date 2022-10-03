iX Global Achieves $100 Million 2022 Sales Goal Over 3 Months Early

By Team Business For Home

iX Global is pleased to announce that the company achieved its 2022 annual sales goal of $100 million US dollars this past September 21, which is one hundred days ahead of schedule.

Founder and CEO Joe Martinez had this to say about reaching the milestone,

“at the beginning of this year we set out on a journey together, and we called this journey the Road to $100 Million. As of September 21 we knocked down that goal of one hundred million dollars in revenue.

This happened because of our expansion into Latin America and the US, which kicked our company into overdrive. And as always our leadership out in India continues to grow and build a solid organization built on community and helping people.”

iX Global opened its doors in May of 2020 during the Covid 19 pandemic, growing through Zoom meetings primarily in India. The company overcame the challenges posed by growing entirely remotely and posted initial sales numbers of just over $4 million dollars during the remainder of 2020.

In 2021 iX Global took several steps forward and generated $22 million dollars of sales in its first full calendar year, while also solidifying its culture and purpose as a self betterment platform for digital entrepreneurs to grow both personally and financially.

Joe Martinez wanted to make sure iX Global capitalized on the growth and interest generated during 2021, so he set the Road to 100 Million goal at the beginning of 2022 and urged the leadership to grow and expand around the world.

At the same time Joe knew to achieve his goal he would need to innovate and grow from the company side as well, and to that effect found new products, services, and partnerships to allow this type of growth.

Most notably Joe partnered with D.E.B.T., the creators of a decentralized eco-friendly blockchain technology platform, by having iX Global become their exclusive partner in the direct selling space, and that partnership has been integral to 2022’s massive growth. The integration of the D.E.B.T. partnership along with expansion into Latin America and the United States has allowed iX Global to grow the base that its Indian leadership has built into one of the fastest growing companies in the direct selling space today.

iX Global would like to thank its community and specifically all of its leaders who have participated in making the one hundred million sales goal a reality. The core Indian leadership team has been with iX Global since the beginning and created the foundation for the entire world to build upon, for which iX will be forever grateful.

The leaders that have joined the iX community during 2022 from Latin America and the United States have added to and expanded upon the foundation set by the Indian leadership, and iX is grateful for each leader who has seen the vision and gone to work.

iX would also like to thank its corporate staff and supporting partners and vendors, without which none of this growth would be possible. President Paul Barlow states,

“those of us in the corporate office are so excited about what we have been able to accomplish so far and where we are going. We are moving so fast that it is hard to keep up with the growth, but we’ve got our running shoes on and will continue to grow as quickly as our community does.”

As iX Global moves into the future, Joe Martinez believes iX Global will close the year 2022 with somewhere between $130 million and $140 million dollars in sales. He knows iX Global is still just getting started and has room to grow and expand in its existing regions and in new regions throughout the world.

He has also set the new growth goal for the company for 2023 – 300 million dollars in sales. As iX Global moves into 2023 and beyond both the staff and the community are excited to continue to share the vision all over the world and find out what the future holds.

About iX Global

iX Global is an educational and self development fintech platform that works on the philosophy of learning and earning. You can subscribe to the courses to learn financial skills to implement for yourself, and also earn money through the referral bonus structure that the company has put in place for its Brand Ambassadors. iX members also become a part of a community that works together towards each other’s personal and financial goals.

For more information, please visit www.ixglobal.us

The post iX Global Achieves $100 Million 2022 Sales Goal Over 3 Months Early appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/10/ix-global-achieves-100-million-2022-sales-goal-over-3-months-early/