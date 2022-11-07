Ivan Martinez And Juan Fernando Franco Achieve Royal Ambassadors Rank at BE

By Team Business For Home

According to a BE press release:

Ivan Martinez and Juan Fernando Monono Franco bag the elusive BE Royal Ambassador title as the first to ever do so. It is a historic moment for the company. The two leaders have always been a source of inspiration to many, and this achievement is a validation of their hard work and commitment to BE.

Monono said,

“it is something I have always dreamed of but never thought I could achieve. I am so glad I was able to do this alongside my best friend, Ivan Martinez.”

The two of them have been zealously pursuing their goals together since Day 1 to reach this milestone, and they are undoubtedly worthy of this award They never settle for anything less than their best, and they always push themselves to be better.

On the streets of Bogota played Ivan, a boy who thought of nothing but games, soccer, and his big dreams. That boy eventually became a young man whose life became about rapping, having been kicked out of three universities. It seemed like that would be Ivan Martinez’s life forever.

Despite his circumstances, he kept dreaming big dreams—dreams he could not confide in many because people would call him crazy. However, those ambitions remained. On a day-to-day basis, he took the path of entrepreneurship early on to make ends meet and pursue the future he wanted.

Along the way, he met Juan Fernando Franco, now fondly known as Monono, who was just as big a dreamer and as hard a worker. It was the start of a fruitful business partnership.

After several business ideas, none of them really took off. In the midst of their struggles, they learned about BE. Despite their financially rocky years, Ivan and Monono took the chance.

Juan Fernando Monono Franco

“We have never seen any of our efforts pay off as much as they did with BE,” Monono swore with a sparkle in his eye.

“The Islam brothers, especially Monir, have been great mentors,” Ivan recalled. “I am so thankful to them for creating a company that puts its people first. I grew so much as an entrepreneur because of their teachings.

“Having a great team and a great business partner, like Monono, also made everything possible. I would not be here if it were not for the people who had my back,”

Ivan said, beaming with pride.

BE is an excellent example of companies of culture being part of the product. “The founders Monir, Ehsaan, and Moyn Islam have been great examples of leadership, creating a company that makes the culture part of its mission,” said Monono. “I am proud to be part of BE and consider it an integral part of my life.

“I am inspired by the leaders of our company and their vision for the future. We want to help that vision come true,” he went on. “I cannot think of a better group of people to start a company.”

“BE is the future of work,” declared the two. “A company that treats their Publishers like family and a mission bigger than the bottom line.” Not every day can you find a company where you get rewarded generously for doing your best.

“BE has provided me with experiences that I would have never been able to have anywhere else in my career. We are changing the world, one person at a time. And we love it!”

BE is known for standout products you will not easily find anywhere else. The company’s unique business portfolio has been a source of pride for many who have joined the company. BE provides tools necessary for anyone to promote complete digital applications and platforms in various industries, such as eLearning, financial markets, immersive virtual worlds, online marketing, and clothing. Each product improves the lives of customers around the world.

“One of the most beautiful things about BE is that we’re able to make an impact on the lives of others. Our customers feel better and have more energy, so they can do more and be more for themselves, their families, and the world around them.

Ivan began to describe their vision for the company in the next decade. “BE will be leading in the global networking industry. We see our team as much more extensive and have more impact by then.

“We love BE and have grown with them from day one. They are a great example of a successful business that cares about its clients and values its customers. We hope to mold more shakers and movers in the field as future mentors.”

In giving advice, the duo showed how much they had matured.

“You have to have big dreams. Never stop dreaming. Always be humble. Be real with your team. Stop thinking about your cheque; stop thinking about just you. Focus on making your team a winning team.”

*Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are of the specific individual represented in the article and not of BE and are neither officially endorsed by BE. This article is only meant for reference purposes and is not meant to guarantee earning, as any guarantee of earnings would be misleading.

You cannot earn money in BE without making actual sales to customers. Earning or lifestyle claims mentioned in the presentation shall be attributed to particular individuals & will not have any bearing on your results—detailed Earning Disclosure Statement.

The post Ivan Martinez And Juan Fernando Franco Achieve Royal Ambassadors Rank at BE appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/11/ivan-martinez-and-juan-fernando-franco-achieve-royal-ambassadors-rank-at-be/