Isagenix Ranked as A+ Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

This review aims to dissect the company, objectively and analytically, without promising an endorsement or promoting their business model. Isagenix was close to a worldwide revenue of $1 billion in 2017, and back to estimated $400 million in 2022.

This article is written by Team Business For Home and is fact checked by Ted Nuyten – CEO of Business For Home. We are looking in this review through the eyes of professional network marketers possibly interested in the Isagenix opportunity.

“For this publication and review we talked with Top Earners, former distributors, and former employees however it seems corporate executives are not willing to share any information, keeping unfortunately Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (The FUD factor) alive.

Isagenix, has made headlines due to a series of notable corporate decisions. First is their unexpected choice not to renew Jay Bennett’s contract, a decision that sparked a flurry of industry buzz. Jay Bennett was a top earner and the “Golden Boy” in Isagenix and earned a total of more than $22 million dollars from Isagenix. He joined the company back in 2002.

Reports did not go into the specific details regarding this unusual move. Perhaps more significantly, Isagenix has undergone a transition to new ownership; it went through a recapitalization transaction.

The Company transitioned majority ownership to a group of its investors, including

Arbour Lane Capital Management LP (“ALCM”),

Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (“Cerberus”),

Crescent Capital Group (“Crescent”), and

Summit House Capital Management LLC (“Summit House”).

Isagenix co-founders Jim and Kathy Coover maintain minority ownership as they continue supporting the go-forward business strategy as evidenced by their contribution of $95 million in value, through the combination of newly contributed cash and their forgiveness of debt. The details of this transition can be found here.

The transition was needed as Isagenix seems to be close to bankruptcy in 2023, fortunately the company restructured, however it leaves Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt alive given the lack of up-to date information.

Isagenix in Facts and Figures

Isagenix, based in the United States, led by CEO Sharron Walsh, had an estimated 2023 revenue of $250 – 350 million, From this revenue, it is estimated that approximately up to $100 million commission could have been paid out, reflecting 35% of the company’s profit through its compensation plan.

Checking out Isagenix social media such as Youtube , we noticed low number of views on last month uploads, 100 – 200 per video.

, we noticed low number of views on last month uploads, 100 – 200 per video. Isagenix instagram last post, 60 weeks ago. Instagram reels 60 weeks ago.

last post, 60 weeks ago. Instagram reels 60 weeks ago. Isagenix twitter , last post 19 September 2022.

, last post 19 September 2022. Isagenix Facebook: last article 11 likes, and as comment:

“Just buy coconut water. They just changed their flavor of the XMplus. Taste just like coconut. Since isagenix took over Zija the product and customer service has been awful.”

Conclusion: Low numbers of viewers, not much excitement there, looks like Isagenix marketing does not put much effort in it.

Recent Business news, at isafyi.com last article 15 August 2021.

The firm’s transparency is not optimal due to its infrequent release of press releases and poor visibility of top earners. According to the Business for Home ranking, Isagenix stands at 72nd position among 800+ world-wide network marketing companies and is graded A+ owing to insufficient information about the company.

In terms of digital ranking and public opinion, Isagenix stands at 70th and 156th position respectively among the 800+ world-wide network marketing companies based on its global Similarweb rank and its Business for Home reviews.

It has only one recommended distributor and 13 top earners according to the data from its rank page. Additionally, its page on Business for Home has garnered 28,579 page views so far.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 800+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: A+

2023 Revenue: est. $250-350 million

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 72

Number of Recommended Distributors: 1 (Rank 100)

Number of Top Earners: 13 (Rank 39)

Business for Home Pageviews: 28,579 (Rank 55)

Similarweb Rank: 126,080 (Rank 70)

YouTube views: 4,108,093 (Rank 39)

Isagenix has 7 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 156)

CEO of Isagenix: Sharron Walsh

Company Country: US

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine

(article continues below)

Recommended Distributors Isagenix

View “Bethanny Crouse”

Bethanny Crouse

How Isagenix could improve their visibility

Publishing success stories and company press release offer several advantages for companies. Here are some of the key advantages of publishing success stories and links to several high performing articles from different companies as examples of a shining marketing strategy anno 2024.

Success stories serve as sources of inspiration and motivation for others. When people read about others who have overcome challenges and achieved their goals, they are often motivated to pursue their own aspirations. They can enhance your credibility and build trust with your audience. Real-life examples of achievements provide evidence that your strategies, products, or services are effective and can deliver results.

Success stories provide social proof that your offerings have been valuable to others. Potential customers or clients are more likely to engage with your products or services if they see that others have benefited from them. In competitive markets, success stories can set you apart from competitors. Demonstrating your track record of achieving results can give you a unique selling point.

Isagenix Conclusion

One of the main issues highlighted in this analysis is the lack of information regarding Isagenix’s associate contract decision. Similarly, the transition to new ownership and the anticipated change in majority ownership are mentioned but not elaborated upon, leaving readers in the dark about the impact these changes might have on the company’s future.

Based on the exhaustive information provided in this article by Business for Home, it is difficult to determine if joining Isagenix would be a wise financial decision. Rank advancement’s and success stories are outdated. Social Media presence is weak. However based on the quality of the products we rank Isagenix as an A+ opportunity which mean you can make some money if you concentrate on the products and make customers.

The lack of transparency and missing information regarding the company’s operations and recent corporate decisions raise doubts about the sustainability and reliability of their success. Without more comprehensive and transparent information, professional Network Marketing prospects are left uncertain about the potential risks and rewards of joining Isagenix’s business model and build up a team.

As with all opportunities, success cannot be promised or guaranteed. Success within the Network Marketing channel results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.

The post Isagenix Ranked as A+ Opportunity For 2024 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/01/isagenix-ranked-as-a-opportunity-for-2024/