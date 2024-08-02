Isagenix Raises The Bar For Associate Rewards With New Team Builders Bonus

By Team Business For Home

The Team Builders Bonus increases awards and earnings potential, providing field Associates novel incentives to promote wellness and drive growth in the network marketing profession.

Isagenix International (“Isagenix” or “the company”), a global leader in health and wellness products, has recently launched its brand-new Team Builders Bonus program, an industry-leading bonus program that allows Associates to receive additional payouts based on customer and team product orders for as long as they qualify. This innovative and successful bonus program is designed to significantly enhance Associate rewards and earnings, setting a new standard for the industry.

Since rolling out in January 2024, compared to the previous Executive Leadership Bonus program, this bonus has paid more than twice as many Associates and those earning have earned on average 27% more compared to the Executive Leadership Bonus program*. Additionally, the bonus is linked to other incentive trips, simplifying the cash and rewards someone can earn with Isagenix. In April, top performers in the Team Builder Bonus earned an additional benefit: a cruise to the Bahamas through the program’s Welcome Aboard Challenge.** This is all in addition to the company’s compensation plan.

“Isagenix is proud to offer our Team Builders Bonus program, which will allow us to better recognize the contributions of our Associates and raise the bar for compensation standards in our industry. We expect to see great business outcomes driven by the rollout of these incentives and ways to earn rewards,”

said Sharron Walsh, CEO of Isagenix.

“We are committed to our Associates and the Network Marketing Industry. We are thrilled that our field is more motivated than ever to work together to achieve our collective goal of serving the health and wellness needs of people around the world. This renewed enthusiasm is exactly why these thoughtful initiatives matter, and why we will continue evaluating ways we can enhance the Associate experience.”

Building on the success of the first few months, the Team Builders Bonus earners are competing in another challenge where winners will be offered a chance to win a trip to either the Amalfi Coast of Italy or Riviera Maya, Mexico.**

Isagenix Associates have praised the Team Builders Bonus as a motivating factor for team members to achieve goals, reporting improved morale, increased collaboration and enhanced team dynamics as a result.

“I am consistently impressed by the way our company not only offers competitive long-term and short-term commissions but also recognizes and rewards the collaborative efforts of its Associates.”

Said top Team Builder earners Tristan Dupont Hébert & Stéphanie Campbell.

“The Team Builder Bonus was a fantastic addition, it’s like a compensation plan, within the compensation plan, providing us with even more motivation to work together and achieve our collective goals. The bonus not only boosts our morale but also enhances our team dynamics.

Additionally, the getaway trips that come with the bonus are a wonderful touch. These trips allow us to unwind and bond with our teammates in a relaxed setting, further strengthening our connections and renewing our enthusiasm for our work.

The Team Builder Bonus is a testament to our company’s commitment to its Associates, the Network Marketing Industry, and a big reason why we are proud to be part of Isagenix.”

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix International has created simple, scientifically proven products that optimize human health and performance. The global wellness company, based in Gilbert, Arizona, provides more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its customers worldwide. Offering easy-to-use products and systems people can share.

Isagenix markets its products through a network of independent distributors in 22 key markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

*Earnings with Isagenix and in the Team Builder Bonus depend on several factors, including an individual Associate’s business skills, hard work, availability of time, and access to a large personal network, along with multiple factors outside of the associate’s control. Results will vary and are not guaranteed. See IsagenixEarnings.com for more information.

**Isagenix offers trips, contests, and promotions to support Associates to build their business. The trips earned by this Associate are not typical and cannot reasonably be expected by all Associates. Earning trips or winning contests depends on a number of factors and results are not guaranteed. Terms and conditions apply to all trips, contests, and promotions. See IsagenixBusiness.com for details.

