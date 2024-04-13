Isagenix Continues Strategic Transformation

By Team Business For Home

Enabled by New Ownership Structure and Reaffirmed Purpose

The Company is positioned for sustainable growth, underscored by its new executive leadership team, science-backed products, and continued commitment to quality and innovation.

Isagenix International (“Isagenix” or “the Company”), a leader in providing nutrition solutions for weight loss, performance, and healthy aging, has entered a new chapter in its strategic transformation, positioning the legacy business for sustained growth in the health and wellness sector. With new strategic pillars in place, Isagenix expects to unlock a new era of growth by investing in products, talent and key business partners.

Isagenix’s Chief Executive Officer Sharron Walsh said,

“When we finalized our organizational and financial restructuring a year ago, we knew the process would yield powerful benefits for our business from the inside out, and we were right. The synergy between our new board and the leadership team is stronger than ever.

Our efforts have paved the way for Isagenix to create innovations beyond what was previously possible and confidently guide communities toward improved health and wellbeing.”

The new Isagenix Board of Directors is comprised of industry leaders with extensive experience across the financial, legal, product development, and marketing sectors, providing Isagenix with strategic direction and holistic guidance.

Isagenix is also bolstering its leadership team with the appointments of David Wood who will lead Global Vision and Growth and Simon Davies as Chief Financial Officer. These additions signify a renewed commitment to sustaining and elevating the Company’s market position through comprehensive strategies and leadership excellence.

At the center of the Company’s strategy is its line of simple, proven and natural products. The scientifically backed offering spans multiple categories, including nutrition, beauty and weight management. Isagenix products are clinically tested and supported by over 18 peer-reviewed publications, a testament to the Company’s commitment to quality, efficacy, and transparency.

“The Isagenix community loves our products because they can trust them to help achieve their individual well-being goals, whether those be body composition, stress management, healthy aging or skin care. Our entire leadership team is committed to maintaining that trust by undergoing strict quality controls and diligence wherever possible to reaffirm that our solutions are built on science, not slogans,”

added Walsh.

The Company has continued to support its strategic shifts by investing in the necessary operational enhancements and recognizing the critical role of its distributors in the Company’s success. By introducing and implementing robust new promotions and incentives, Isagenix continues to demonstrate its desire to invest thoughtfully and thoroughly in its growth across the business.

In the coming months, Isagenix will continue realizing its strategic vision and taking decisive steps to achieve long-term sustainable growth. The Company remains committed to its founding principles of wellness, community, and innovation, backed by a board and leadership team fully aligned with its vision for the future.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix International has created simple, scientifically proven products that optimize human health and performance. The global wellness company, based in Gilbert, Arizona, provides more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its customers worldwide.

Offering easy-to-use products and systems people can share. Isagenix markets their products through a network of independent distributors in 22 key markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

