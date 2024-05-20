Isagenix Appoints Simon Davies As Chief Financial Officer

By Team Business For Home

Isagenix International (“Isagenix” or “the Company”), a leader in providing nutrition solutions for weight loss, performance, and healthy aging, recently announced the appointment of Simon Davies as its Chief Financial Officer.

Bringing more than three decades of experience, Davies will drive all aspects of financial strategy for Isagenix and position the Company to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities during this transformative phase.

Mr. Davies is joining Isagenix with a proven track record in helping public and private multinational companies achieve financial and operational excellence. Holding numerous senior financial roles, his work has focused on strategic planning, systems, controls, and reporting in the wholesale and retail consumer products, distribution, travel, and direct sales industries.

In his most recent Chief Financial Officer role, Davies led an international direct sales lifestyle business through its financial restructuring process, improving the Company’s efficiency and financial performance. Mr. Davies’ other past experience spans positions including Senior Vice President of Finance and Vice President of Accounting and International Finance.

“The expertise Simon brings to Isagenix will be indispensable as we continue our focus on long-term, sustainable growth,”

commented Sharron Walsh, Chief Executive Officer at Isagenix.

“With Simon at the helm of our financial strategy, we will be able to fully harness the power of what we’ve already achieved through our strategic transformation and deliver further benefits to our business, our people and our customers. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Isagenix leadership team.”

In line with this appointment, Isagenix has undergone a number of strategic changes to position the business for sustained growth in the health and wellness sector. This includes undergoing a recapitalization process last year, as well as putting in place a new ownership structure and bolstering the executive leadership team. Isagenix remains committed to helping individuals, families, and communities live better through its trusted line of science-backed products.

“I’m excited to join and help shape the future of Isagenix during this new chapter,”

said Davies.

“This role gives me the opportunity to be part of a team focused on providing first-class health and wellness products that enhance people’s lives. I look forward to supporting this vision, as well as expanding our global associate base and implementing solutions to help them achieve their goals.”

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix International has created simple, scientifically proven products that optimize human health and performance. The global wellness company, based in Gilbert, Arizona, provides more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its customers worldwide. Offering easy-to-use products and systems people can share.

Isagenix markets their products through a network of independent distributors in 22 key markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

