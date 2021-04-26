Introducing Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience

By Beth Perry

Thanks to a greater focus on experiences and digital content, adtech and martech continue to converge, allowing marketers to optimize their advertising investments and create seamless, personalized customer experiences across the entire customer journey.

To support this convergence, Oracle Data Cloud and Oracle Cloud CX recently joined forces as Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) with a goal of helping you make every customer interaction matter by connecting all your business data across advertising, marketing, sales, commerce, and service. Our connected suite of applications builds a complete view of your customer and their every interaction—no matter how, when, where, or with whom they engage.

As part of this transition, you may notice a few changes across our website and other digital properties, so we wanted to highlight a few of the best ways to find the right tools for your business and stay connected for all the latest news and updates.

Here’s a quick overview of the products offered within Oracle Advertising and CX:

Oracle Advertising (formerly Oracle Data Cloud)

In an increasingly complex, connected world, it’s critical to know who your best audiences are, be able to reach them in the right environment, and ultimately make sure your ads are seen by real people. It’s all about that age-old question: “Did my advertising achieve its objectives?” Answer this question today and be ready for what’s next with Oracle Advertising.

Oracle Marketing

Oracle Marketing is the most comprehensive, integrated marketing solution available to launch cross-channel marketing programs and unify all prospect and customer marketing signals in a single view. This solution helps generate a higher return on digital marketing investments, create customer loyalty through superior campaign performance, and unlock real-time performance decisions during critical campaign cycles.

Oracle Sales

Oracle Sales guides sellers with intelligent recommendations to help them focus on the most valuable prospects at the right time. Our machine learning-based CRM selling tools center around clean, complete customer data from internal and external sources that sellers can trust.

Oracle Service

With Oracle Service, you can predict the need for service, automate processes, and deliver tailored responses, while balancing self-service and assisted customer service models. It offers powerful and intelligent B2B, B2C, and field solutions that allow customers to receive the service they want, when and where they need it.

Want to learn more about Oracle Advertising and CX? Check out this brief video to see how we can help you deliver exceptional customer experiences when it matters most.

A version of this post also appears on the Oracle CX blog.

