Internxt Review

Internxt is a cloud storage provider with a serious emphasis on security and data privacy, providing a safe place to save and organize files of all types. Internxt makes it easy to sync photos, designs, documents, assets, and more across all of your devices, plus share them safely with anyone using military-grade encryption.

With its affordable range of pricing options, anonymous account creation, and commitment to security in file storage and sharing, Internxt is a viable cloud storage solution to consider.

Internxt Pros and Cons

Pros

Free-forever plan with 10 GB of storage

Monthly, annual, and lifetime access plans

Robust privacy protection and data security

Anonymous account creation

GDPR compliant

Cons

No business-grade plans currently available

Limited backup functionality

No file versioning

About Internxt

Internxt provides cloud storage services to users who prioritize safety and privacy. Files can be saved, backed up, and synced across all devices while simultaneously encrypting files. In addition to the added privacy and organization it affords you, Internxt allows you to access your photos, videos, and documents from anywhere with internet access.

This comes with a built-in backup manager and a simple and secure file-sharing solution, giving users the ability to make sure essential files are protected and anything shared externally is done so through a secure link or email.

Internxt Health and Stability

Founded in 2020, Internxt is a relatively new company in a highly competitive space. It competes against some of the world’s biggest tech giants but leverages its commitment to privacy, security, and simplicity as unique differentiators against alternatives in the market.

Internxt has used its positioning to gain financial momentum from investors. They’ve gone through multiple funding rounds, including a recent round that values Internxt at $40 million.

It’s worth noting that Internxt does not currently offer a version of their product dedicated to business or enterprise-grade usage. It’s something they’re aware of the need for and currently developing, which will be something to keep an eye out for. The addition of that to their offerings will be another stabilizer from a revenue and growth perspective.

While it’s always a challenge for new companies to compete against well-established brands, Internxt’s approach to data privacy gives the company a chance to carve out its share in this space. This is a top-of-mind concern for current and prospective users of cloud storage solutions.

It’s too early to say whether or not Internxt will still be here in a decade or if the current industry leaders are just too big to compete against. But Internxt is growing, well-funded, and is showing plenty of positive signs that seem to be pointing the company in the right direction.

Internxt Pricing

Internxt has a few different pricing plans designed for individuals, including a free-forever tier. Every plan comes with all of Internxt’s features and services, like encrypted file storage, file sharing, and the ability to access files from any device.

Internxt Pricing Structure

Internxt’s pricing structure is based on the amount of cloud storage capacity you need, with the monthly rate depending on billing frequency. Users have the option to sign up for monthly billing, annual billing, or lifetime access.

Paid plans start with a 20 GB option for just 99 cents per month. That rate goes down even further when paying annually, which costs you just $10.68 for a year of usage. Higher-priced plans deliver 200 GB or 2 TB of storage for $4.49 and $9.99 per month, respectively, and also deliver more savings when opting for an annual commitment.

There are also three different lifetime access plans, giving users the option to purchase access to 2 TB, 5 TB, or 10 TB of cloud storage forever with a one-time payment. This is a great value if you need lots of storage and plan to use Internxt for at least three years. Lifetime access plans start at $299 for 2 TB of storage.

On top of that, there is also a free-forever tier of Internxt that gives you access to 10 GB of storage without ever paying a dime.

Internxt Trials and Guarantees

The free-forever plan of Internxt is a great starting point for anyone. Those with simple needs may not need anything more, but anybody with larger storage needs can use this free plan to test-drive Internxt and its features.

All paid plans are also covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can always upgrade to a higher tier at any point without stress, knowing that you can get your money back if you’re unhappy.

For a limited time, Internxt is also offering a whopping 90% off its 2 TB plan with an annual contract. That means you can get your first year of that plan for just $10.79, before it renews at the regular rate of $107.88 per year.

Internxt Overview

Every Internxt plan combines the features of its three core services into one convenient product offering. Let’s get into each of these, plus the helpful free tools Internxt also offers.

Internxt Drive

If you’ve used other cloud storage products in the past, you already have a general understanding of how Internxt Drive works. It’s a cloud-based repository for storing documents and files securely.

You can take a file from your computer, upload it to your Internxt account through the web, desktop app, or mobile app, and then access it securely from anywhere at any time.

Take Control of Your Digital Life with Internxt’s Intuitive and Versatile Cloud Storage Services.

Store anything from spreadsheets and invoices to presentations, product schematics, animated videos, and more. All files are encrypted when they are uploaded to Internxt, meaning that nobody—including Internxt—has the ability to access files or passwords. Then, access them from anywhere that has an internet connection. No need to carry around portable hard drives, sift through email attachments, or go through a series of complicated steps to access your files.

You can also use Internxt to back up your most important files. It’s worth noting that the backup options are somewhat limited compared to other options on the market, however. There is no versioning control, meaning that a new version of an existing file simply replaces its predecessor (without any way to restore the previous version unless you have a copy stored elsewhere). One-way sync through the desktop app isn’t available yet, either.

Plans start at just $0.99 per month or $10.68 for a full year. You can even sign up for free to get up to 10 GB of cloud storage with no credit card or payment required.

Internxt Photos

When you get set up initially on Internxt, you’ll see a dedicated section of the interface marked and built specifically for your photos. This is one of the best features for individuals tapping into Internxt for their personal storage needs.

Securely upload your pictures from your smartphone to Internxt as a way to clear up storage on your device and ensure your memories are protected if the phone is lost, stolen, or broken.

Securely Store and Share Your Photos.

Once your pictures and videos are uploaded to Internxt, they’re protected with military-grade encryption. Anything you want kept private will be locked out of sight of prying eyes.

This cloud storage tool also works really well if you want to edit or make changes to your pictures using software on another device.

Say you take a picture on your smartphone and upload it to Internxt Photos. You can access that photo from your laptop, download it, and use editing software to touch up the photo on your computer. Once you’re done, just sync it back up with Internxt and you’ll be able to access the edited picture from your smartphone or any other device.

This is also an excellent option for both hobbyists and professional photographers. With plans that support up to a whopping 10 TB of cloud storage, you could put millions of photos on Internxt and keep them organized by date, photoshoot, location, or any other quality.

Plus, Internxt has built-in tools to help you share photos with friends, family, or clients. Generate links to send photos to friends or family and you can secure them further with password protection and download or view limits.

It’s worth mentioning that Internxt is not a photo editor—it’s just for storage. You also can’t sync photos directly from a camera to your cloud drive. They’ll need to be saved on your computer or mobile device first.

If you have lots and lots of photos, you’ll likely want to get a plan with a higher storage capacity. The 2 TB plan normally costs $107.88 annually, but you can get 90% off your first year if you sign up today. Alternatively, you can get lifetime access to the same plan for a one-time payment of $299.

Internxt Send

As the name implies, Internxt Send is a secure way for you to share documents, photos, videos, and files with others.

Simply select the file or files you want to send within Internxt and the software will automatically generate a unique link that can be used for sharing purposes. You can copy the link and distribute it in any way that you like, or Internxt can email the secure share link to people on your behalf.

Lock Down Your Online Privacy With Internxt.

For peace of mind and security, the link automatically expires after 15 days. If you’re sharing files through Internxt Drive or Internxt Photos, you have a bit more customization over these options, such as how many times you want to allow a shared file to be accessed and downloaded.

Internxt Send supports PDF, PNG, XLS, DOC, JPEG, and more file types.

Even if you don’t currently have an Internxt account, you can still use Internxt Send to securely share files. Just drag and drop the attachments from your device into your web browser. Plus, it’s 100% free to use Internxt Send for both sharing and receiving documents. Neither party needs an account for this to work.

There’s also no limit to how many files you can send through this platform, but you can only share up to 100 files simultaneously. There’s also a 5 GB cap on file size for Internxt Send.

Get started for free.

Internxt Free Tools

In addition to Internxt’s core cloud services, they also provide several free tools that anyone can use. This includes a free byte converter, temporary email services, a password checker, and a virus scanner.

All of these tools are 100% free to use and can be accessed directly from the Internxt website with no account creation required.

Internxt Makes it Easy to Create a Free Temporary Email.

The Free Temporary Email service is a really cool tool and aligns with Internxt’s mission to support privacy.

It’s a great way to keep your personal inbox clean and secure when you’re forced to provide an email address for signing up for a service or getting access to a whitepaper or case study. You can use a temporary email address without having to provide your true identity and opening up your personal inbox to spammers.

You can also use Internxt’s virus scanning toolbar feature to keep your devices safe. Simply drag and drop the file into the toolbar and it will automatically scan for malware and other viruses.

Any time you’re asked to create a new password or change your current password on an account, you can use Internxt’s free password strength checker to see how many times that password has appeared in known leaked databases. It also tells you how long it would take for a hacker to crack the password.

While these free tools aren’t necessarily related to Internxt’s cloud storage, they’re still really useful for a range of unique use cases. It’s also nice that anyone can use them, even without an Internxt account.

Internxt Reputation

Internxt has mixed reviews on the web, which is often the case for such new companies. While there are hundreds of positive comments across several trusted review sites, there’s also a fair share of negative remarks and unhappy customers.

On the plus side, there’s a general consensus that Internxt is easy to set up and use. The interface is clean and everything related to file storage and organization is straightforward. Users also speak highly of the dedicated photos section, making it easy to separate pictures from other files and documents. Reviewers are also happy about the way Internxt protects data.

But it’s safe to say there’s still some room for Internxt to improve. Many reviews complain of failed uploads, slow loading times, and bugs. This is common for new brands in the tech space, and it seems as though Internxt is addressing some of these issues in updates and new versions. As long as they continue to address the needs and concerns of real users, it’s likely that Internxt’s reputation will improve.

Final Verdict

Internxt is a solid cloud storage service that’s great for individuals who want to rest easy knowing that their personal files are safe and their privacy is protected. We recommend it as a viable alternative to some of the other big cloud storage options on the market. Just remember that Internxt is new and not designed for business use.

But, Internxt absolutely delivers on its promise to provide individuals with the ability to securely store, organize, and share files using military-grade encryption and robust privacy protocols. If its price and storage allotments are right for your needs, we recommend trying out Internxt today on its free-forever plan.

