Influencers: How They Improve Your Marketing Results

By Heidi Cohen

Is adding influencers to your marketing mix right for your brand? These definitions, data, and steps help you to get results from influencer marketing.

The post Influencers: How They Improve Your Marketing Results appeared first on Heidi Cohen.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/HeidiCohen/~3/voL9iKJxRQI/