Industry Top Leader Robert Ingelaere Joins Earn.World

Robert Ingelaere, a seasoned and well-respected network marketer with outstanding achievements, has taken a giant leap to the future by joining Earn.World, the fastest growing crypto company in the direct sales industry.

“We are thrilled to have Robert Ingalaere, a pioneer in the world of network marketing, join us at Earn.World.

With his exceptional networking experience, he is sure to help Earn.Word attain greater heights while also impacting the lives of many around the world.”

said Suki Chen, CEO and Founder of Earn.World.

With over 30 years of experience, Robert Ingelaere has established himself as one of the world’s leading network marketers. Through the years, he created big teams around the world and helped thousands of people reach their full potential, completely transforming their lives.

The industry’s top leader achieved outstanding success by reaching Diamond rank in just 10 days with Valentus, generating an impressive multi-million-dollar turnover.

However, his journey was not without its challenges. Suffering from diabetes, his illness worsened at the end of his Valentus adventure. After a difficult period, he rethought his career and became co-founder of the Gardens of Abundance, an initiative to help vulnerable people and promote solidarity.

Robert has always been at the forefront of innovation. He chose to embark on a transformative journey with Earn.World because it resonated with his business ideals.

Robert joined Earn.World because of its reliability, security, and decentralized wallets. He was convinced by Earn.World’s leading cryptographic platform and guaranteed stability. He considers Earn.World to be the best decentralized platform, which ensures its undisputed reliability.

Robert’s passion, unwavering dedication, and vision to open up a world of growth potential have contributed to his achievements in the industry. He is a fervent advocate of decentralization and innovation and firmly believes in people’s development.

As such, he has established a grant program to support innovative projects in schools, orphanages, and vulnerable communities. His aim is to encourage creativity and entrepreneurship among young people while also improving living conditions in the most vulnerable communities.

Robert Ingelaere’s journey is a source of inspiration for all those who aspire to succeed in network marketing. In thanking Suki Chen, CEO and founder of EarnWorld, for his work, he highlights the platform’s ability to help the community move safely into blockchain. With its cutting-edge technology, innovative product offerings, and vision, Earn.World is well-positioned to become a disruptive force in the industry, positively improving the lives of many.

About Earn.World

Earn.World, the world’s most advanced and transparent trading infrastructure, is the first company in the crypto industry to ever store trading data on the blockchain. The company is providing a smarter way to automate crypto by enabling users to make profit from every market move with its fully automated trading infrastructure. In collaboration with leading experts in the AI trading market, Earn.World enables traders to earn up to 12% per month through sophisticated algorithms and tried-and-tested strategies.

Spearheaded by Suki Chen, one of the most respected and reputable figures in the blockchain space, the company has secured over 50 key partnerships with over $400 billion in trading experience.

