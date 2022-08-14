Industry Top-Earner Demond Coleman Joins MyDailyChoice

By Team Business For Home

Demond Coleman has 15 years of experience in the network marketing industry and has been a long-time top earner at every company where he has been involved.

Demond was seeking the next big company in our industry to call home, and he has planted his flag with MyDailyChoice.

Demond chose MDC because of four things: the house of brands, compensation plan, cutting edge technology, and strong infrastructure.

Says Demond,

“I love the fact that Josh and Jenna have developed a house of brands so we wouldn’t be known just for one particular product offering. We are a hybrid of physical and digital products with one of the hottest systems I’ve ever seen. This is the future of network marketing.”

Demond launched Project 100K where he plans to put 100,000 people into MyDailyChoice within the next 12 months. Demond has already earned a 50K rank up, one 25K, three 10Ks, one 5K, and 26 1Ks during his first month in business.

About MyDailyChoice

Josh and Jenna Zwagil are passionate about providing a true “home” for their affiliates and have created MyDailyChoice. The powerful and rewarding House of Brands delivers the best products and services in health and wellness, performance, weight management, beauty and cosmetics, travel, financial education, automotive, and more.

MDC consistently pursues leading-edge services, technologies, product offerings, and new ways of thinking. Learn more at MyDailyChoice.com.

