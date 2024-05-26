Industry Legend Chip Macgill Joins Impact Global

By Team Business For Home International

Chip Macgill has charted an extraordinary career path marked by an unwavering work ethic and a relentless drive for success—for himself and his team. As a seasoned entrepreneur and top-producing realtor, Chip’s journey exemplifies the power of perseverance and personal growth.

Raised in a family that emphasized hard work and determination, Chip’s entrepreneurial spirit was ignited at 22 when he founded his first venture: a brick-and-mortar retail camera and audio-visual company with 15 employees. Seeking respite from grueling work weeks and recognizing the potential of network marketing, he ventured into this field in the mid-90s.

Benefiting from exceptional mentorship in personal development and driven by sheer grit and an uncompromising commitment to excellence, Chip quickly ascended the ranks. He achieved top positions in record time, establishing himself as a seven-figure earner and top income producer.

“I’m really just a talent scout,”

Chip shared.

“I have been trained by the best and have been fortunate to attract the best and most motivated people. I feel a responsibility to help my team achieve levels of success they never thought possible.”

Chip’s diverse background spans various industries, including retail, industrial sales, real estate, personal development, and network marketing. Each experience has honed his skills and broadened his perspectives.

“I’ve always been in sales,”

he explained.

“In sales, you are basically problem-solving.”

As a realtor, he has helped countless individuals and families achieve their dream of homeownership, while his philanthropic efforts have made a lasting impact on his community.

Now, this determined entrepreneur has joined forces with Impact Global, a visionary network marketing company offering a multi-vertical approach that includes an online education platform, luxury lifestyle services, and premium wellness products. Driven by a shared commitment to personal growth and empowerment, Chip eagerly embraces his role in revolutionizing the industry.

“I was immediately drawn to Impact Global’s visionary approach, which seeks to unite the world through products that promote enhanced wellness, health, and lifestyle while fostering education,”

Chip remarked.

“The integrity of the company resonated deeply with me, as did the alignment of the corporate staff with my core values. After being introduced to founders Jed Buenaluz and Redis Farka, I knew we shared a synergy in our understanding of business and the industry’s direction.

I was impressed with their grasp of scaling the business—a common challenge for many companies in their early stages.

Additionally, in the short time we’ve worked together, they have consistently delivered on their promises. Actions speak louder than words; fast is fun, and slow can be deadly.

Their business acumen, combined with the company’s philanthropic mission of giving back, reassures me that we share a common purpose: to positively impact millions of lives worldwide.”

“Finally, I was honored to work with Mike Amato and Emily Jackson to launch this exciting new phase of Impact Global. It’s a no-brainer.

Mike and Emily have proven to be great field leaders and friends—truly, they’re family that I love working with. That’s the core of this industry.”

With his extensive experience, unwavering determination, and a heart for service, Chip Macgill is set to make a significant impact at Impact Global. His remarkable professional journey continues to inspire others to unlock their full potential and achieve their dreams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chip Macgill to the Impact Global family. Chip’s unwavering work ethic, diverse expertise, and commitment to personal growth align perfectly with our mission.

Together, we are poised to revolutionize the industry and positively impact countless lives worldwide. Welcome aboard, Chip!”

– Jed Buenaluz, Founder & Chairman

About Impact Global

Impact Global Lifestyle LLC is a privately-owned network marketing company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, that is revolutionizing the industry with its fresh and innovative approach. By offering a multi-vertical approach that includes both digital and physical products, the company provides a comprehensive solution for entrepreneurs globally. The product offerings include an online education platform, luxury lifestyle services, premium wellness products, and a compensation plan that is unmatched in the industry. Impact Global’s mission is to create a purpose-built brand that positively disrupts the network marketing industry by empowering individuals with effective products and a movement that makes it easy to fall in love with.

