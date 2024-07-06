Industry Leaders Tim Herr And Christopher Kim Become First National Directors At RIMAN

By Team Business For Home

Industry titans Tim Herr and Christopher Kim have become the first ever National Directors in all of RIMAN in just 8 months. Tim and Chris, with over 43 years of combined experience, bring exceptional leadership acumen to RIMAN, and their prowess has led them to achieve this monumental position of accomplishment in RIMAN.

Tim Herr, a seasoned veteran with a 28-year history in direct sales, began his journey at the age of 18 and quickly emerged as a top performer within his company. Tim’s tenacity for success propelled him through various companies and ranks, and helped spearhead the launch and growth of a company that became a leading direct selling skincare brand.

Throughout his career, Tim has built and led global sales teams of over 900,000 distributors.

Having witnessed numerous products, stories, and business opportunities throughout his career, Tim shared he “was tired of the lack of unique products in the market, especially in Direct Sales”. He recognized a need for a product that was not only proprietary but would also appeal to the consumer regardless of having an opportunity attached.

He cites RIMAN’s heritage ingredients, commitment to innovation, and unparalleled results as crucial to their meteoric rise. He describes their partnership with RIMAN as:

“The perfect marriage of stability, credibility, and infrastructure within a Multi-Billion Dollar company.”

Tim highlighted RIMAN’s commitment to distributor success, citing a uniquely robust compensation plan and the completion of RIMAN Village, an exclusive 5-star resort for distributors worldwide.

Christopher Kim

Christopher Kim, brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial and artistic prowess to this powerhouse partnership. Initially a 4x multi-Platinum recording artist in the South Korean Music Industry, Christopher has since been a part of the Direct Selling industry for 16 years. Reflecting on his decision, he remarked,

“At the time, I didn’t understand business, but I did understand the concept of building something that would provide long-term stability. Once I understood the power of direct sales, my life was forever changed, and I never looked back.”

By 2010, Christopher and Tim Herr became top producers for a direct selling company, generating over a billion dollars in gross sales across the globe including North America, South Korea, and Japan.

Christopher remarks on what has led to their impressive success at RIMAN, citing the company’s compelling story, exclusive patents, and competitive pricing.

“RIMAN fulfils a dire need in the marketplace that will be here for generations to come through the world renown K-Beauty rituals; 2.5 billion in 6 years with the first movers’ advantage in North America is an undeniable opportunity of a lifetime for us.”

Chris remarked.

With their combined expertise, and in reaching this historic milestone, Tim and Christopher are poised to expand the influence of the RIMAN story worldwide and bolster the company’s position as a competitive direct selling force.

About RIMAN

RIMAN is committed to self-care products based on eastern practices of holistic well-being, emphasizing the importance of slowing down and honoring oneself. Their patented technology has innovatively combined this ancient Korean skincare tradition with rare, sustainably sourced ingredients from Jeju Island to create “a difference you’ll love.” Their best-selling K-Beauty skincare line is scientifically-backed and designed to cleanse, hydrate, and protect the skin for a natural, radiant glow.

In addition, their product lines Botalab and Lifening offer unprecedented results in personal care and nutrition with gut health and collagen products. Since its establishment in 2018, RIMAN has generated over $2 billion in revenue through more than 400,000 Beauty Planners, sold over 30,000,000 units under 13 patents, and won over 28 awards. Their products are a beautiful combination of tradition and innovation, powered by liposome technology, and comprise the “RIMAN Ritual.”

