Industry Leader, Soo-Bin Choi from South Korea Achieves Success at QuiAri

It has only been 8 months since the launch of QuiAri in South Korea, and the timing could not have been more perfect. The anti-aging market has exploded in South Korea with industry experts predicting it could reach over $2 Billion by 2028.

QuiAri’s breakthrough Products, featuring Maqui and MaquiX®, industry-first Same Day Pay Opportunity, and the opening of new, local offices and distribution centers have significantly contributed to the rapid growth of the anti-aging market and created unstoppable momentum benefitting QuiAri Leaders like Soo-Bin Choi from Anyang, South Korea.

Soo-Bin was all-in with QuiAri from the very beginning and said her decision to join was life-changing. The past 8 months have been the most lucrative of her entire MLM career.

“I was in the financial industry before joining Network Marketing and lived a very ordinary life. After joining QuiAri, my life is now very far from ordinary. My business is growing so quickly with no signs of slowing down.

I originally joined QuiAri because of industry-first Same Day Pay and because of the company’s simple, duplicatable system. After learning about their breakthrough Products, incredible global momentum, and generous Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, I never wanted to leave.

This is the last Opportunity I will ever have to work. My dream lifestyle is within reach,”

stated QuiAri Promoter, Soo-Bin Choi.

QuiAri recently made headlines in the Korea Marketing News (한국마케팅신문), one of South Korea’s most respected MLM industry news outlets. The article featured an interview with QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina and discusses the company’s deep commitment to the South Korean market and plans for further expansion throughout the country.

“When QuiAri launched in South Korea, they were already a global success. My Team had confidence in the Executive Leadership Team, the one-of-a-kind Same Day Pay Compensation Plan, and the scientifically proven Products from the very first day.

There was no question if QuiAri would reach #1 in South Korea. It was just a matter of when. Bob Reina doubled down on his commitment to this market, strengthening the infrastructure throughout Korea and providing Promoters with more opportunities for growth. That really sent a message to all local Promoters. QuiAri was clearly planning for the long-term,”

stated Soo-Bin.

Soo-Bin also believes QuiAri’s exceptionally high standards helped contribute to its massive success throughout Korea. The South Korean government closely regulates the quality and safety of MLM products imported into their country. QuiAri Prime Gel and Energy passed their rigorous testing process with flying colors. Local government officials were impressed when they discovered the company uses High-Pressure Processing (HPP) for QuiAri Prime Gel.

HPP is a groundbreaking process that preserves the maximum nutrient content, taste, and texture of the product without the need for heat or harsh preservatives. It ensures that QuiAri Prime Gel is consistently delicious. HPP technology is cutting-edge technology and so new that many companies aren’t even aware of its existence.

QuiAri is also the first company to introduce the Maqui Berry and proprietary Maqui extract, MaquiX® to South Korea (and the global market). Soo-Bin said demand has been high and Promoters and Customers have loved their results.

Maqui is scientifically proven to support and promote anti-aging, weight loss, digestive and gut health, brain health, eye health, healthy hair, better sleep, cardiovascular system health, reduced inflammation, and more. Soo-Bin takes QuiAri Products daily and said she could feel the results immediately.

“QuiAri Prime Gel is so sweet and delicious, and the Energy tablet is amazing too. I look forward to taking them daily because they have helped improve my health. My skin is clearer, I feel younger, and I have plenty of energy and stamina to enjoy my life.

The most unexpected benefit was the way it helped improve my cognitive abilities. My mind is clearer – no more brain fog – and I can stay focused longer.

Also, QuiAri Products have affected my mood. I have a genuine joy for life that wasn’t there before and I’m less stressed.

I have to give partial credit to Same Day Pay for reducing my stress levels. I don’t worry about bills as much as before since I know I’ll get paid commissions earned at the end of every day,”

said Soo-Bin.

QuiAri’s Same Day Pay Compensation Plan has Promoters in South Korea rushing to join QuiAri. QuiAri recently released a video fully translated into Korean, “Top Reasons Why QuiAri Has The #1 Compensation Plan,” and the facts are indisputable.

Some of the highlights include:

Commissions paid within 24 hours after they are earned

Low Team Commission cycles – 100 Group Sales Volume (GSV) on your Left leg and 100 GSV on your Right

Opportunity to earn up to 65 million won per week in Team Commissions

No building multiple legs. You can reach the top rank by personally sponsoring only 2 people

Earn up to 40% of your Team Commissions on 1 through 6 generations of your Personal Line of Sponsorship

More Matching Bonuses paid compared to other companies

Rank Advancement bonuses paid with a potential total of over 72 million won

Your Sales Volume never flushes as long as you are active

Build in over 100 countries across 5 continents

No membership fees to use the mobile App, self-replicated websites, and Promoter Portal (with training guides, presentations, videos, and more all free)

Exclusive products not sold in stores or anywhere else

Earn free product every month by Personally Sponsoring 2

Customers who are also on AutoDelivery

Executive Team with over 500 years of MLM experience

Soo-Bin said free resources in her Portal, such as the Duplication Nation Playbook, have been instrumental in the success of her QuiAri business. The Duplication Nation Playbook teaches new Promoters about the “Power of 2” and uses a consistent, proven method to duplicate success.

“QuiAri has the #1 Compensation Plan and the #1 training guide in the world. I would not have gotten to where I am today without the Duplication Nation Playbook, that’s for sure. Every Promoter, even experienced Promoters, should be using it daily,”

said Soo-Bin.

Soo-Bin is excited about her future at QuiAri. She has advanced quickly through the ranks but doesn’t feel like she has achieved her full potential.

“My ‘why’ is my family. My success today will impact my children’s lives tomorrow. I’m working to create a stress-free future for them.

Whether my children grow up and join QuiAri or just benefit from the residual income I’ve earned, I have never felt more confident and secure about my future.

Thank you, Bob Reina, for having the vision to create a revolutionary company. I am so grateful to be a part of the QuiAri family,”

said Soo-Bin Choi.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to QuiAri, the new worldwide phenomenon where people are turning back the hands of time with our breakthrough anti-aging products and experiencing life-changing results thanks to our industry-first 5-Minute Pay Opportunity. We have harnessed the power of the mighty Maqui Berry by extracting a special youth molecule, creating a proprietary youth restorative formula (MaquiX®) that has taken the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging Market by storm. Led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his world-class Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel are available in over 100 countries and are considered to be the biggest breakthrough in anti-aging. From youthful skin to antioxidant support to joint, heart, and immune health and increased energy and weight management, our product is for anybody and everybody. Our Team helps people win through our #1 products and one-of-a-kind opportunity, which is the first and only to pay commissions in just 5 minutes worldwide. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

