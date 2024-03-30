Industry Leader, Prashant Rao Finds Success & His Forever Home at QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

QuiAri’s unstoppable momentum, proprietary anti-aging Products, industry-first 5-Minute Pay, and Executive Leadership Team with a combined 600+ years of Direct Sales experience is attracting successful Promoters from all over the globe.

QuiAri Hero Promoter and MLM Industry Leader, Prashant Rao from India is one of them. He recently celebrated his 2nd year at QuiAri and has only one regret about joining QuiAri – that he didn’t do it sooner. He is enjoying one of his most successful years ever and has called QuiAri his new forever home.

“I’ve been in Network Marketing for over 17 years now at good companies, yet when I joined QuiAri I feel like I upgraded. You just can’t compare any experience you’ve had in this industry to QuiAri.

This is a whole new level I didn’t even know existed. QuiAri is one family, focused on helping others with QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his wife, Kristie Reina leading us into a future where everyone has access to our #1 anti-aging products and industry-first 5-Minute Pay.

I joined at exactly the right time, as we are positioned to lead the $500 Billion Anti-Aging Industry. Since I joined 2 years ago, I had the opportunity to see QuiAri transform into a global phenomenon, and I’m very proud to have contributed to its success.

I’ve helped countless people look and feel better with our products and live a better quality of life through our 5-Minute Pay Opportunity. I have reached the high rank of Hero, and based on the speed at which my business is growing, I am well on my way to reaching the top rank of Crown Purple Diamond,”

said QuiAri Hero Promoter, Prashant Rao.

Prashant said the culture at QuiAri is unique and that Promoters are enjoying the benefits of working at a company that truly cares about your well-being. He said his Team works harder because they know QuiAri is a place where dreams can come true.

“India is a great market with hard-working, motivated people. I’ve had the opportunity to begin promoting outside of India and expand my business to the 100+ countries QuiAri serves. The website, Portal, and all of the training resources I need are professionally translated into 10 different languages.

Plus, QuiAri is an easy and simple business opportunity that anyone can understand. You only need 2 people – one on your Left leg and one on your Right leg – to begin building your Team and ultimately reach the top of the Compensation Plan.

Our needs in the Field are all met with amazing speed and all of our top Leaders and the Support Team at Corporate are nice and eager to help. It isn’t hard to get to the top, but it does take hard work. If you follow the system in place and learn to duplicate with speed, no dream is too big,”

said Prashant Rao.

Prashant had big dreams before joining QuiAri, and his current success is helping him live better. He recently used some of his commissions to purchase a house in India for himself and buy a new car for his brother.

“I think everybody deserves an opportunity to live a life of luxury without liability. I try to live a debt-free lifestyle and not buy anything until I have the money in my hands to pay for it. That’s why I love 5-Minute Pay. I get commissions earned instantly. I still have big dreams and I have a plan to make them come true.

I’ve been working on becoming the best Leader possible by following the advice of our QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina. I’m inspired by his generosity and how he has surrounded himself with talented, motivated people all united by a single goal to help others. I’ve also learned the importance of putting your health first.

What good is success if you aren’t healthy enough to enjoy it? I’ve been taking QuiAri Products to improve my health and energy levels. It has been a game-changer! I look and feel so much better than I did 2 years ago. People think I’m 10 years younger than my actual age. I feel fresh, energized, and it feels like forever since I was last sick,”

said Prashant Rao.

Maqui, the #1 anti-aging superfruit, and QuiAri’s super-concentrated, proprietary MaquiX® extract have the scientific community buzzing with excitement. MaquiX® has been scientifically proven to boost the nutritional and anti-aging benefits of Maqui up to 10 times. The #1 Maqui Berry scientist in the world, Dr. Juan Hancke, is on the Executive Team as QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor. Prashant said that product demand for QuiAri in India is high, which has led to many people on his Team climbing the ranks. He also said QuiAri’s incredible Compensation Plan with industry-first 5-Minute Pay cannot be ignored – in India or any country worldwide. Prashant said it’s like a magnet for top industry Leaders.

“We’ve made history as the first company to offer 5-Minute Pay. In India, that is a very big deal. My friends in the industry tell me that ‘QuiAri has nailed it,’ meaning they view us as #1 in the industry in every way.

I also think the integrity of our Executive Leadership Team has helped contribute to our success here. QuiAri is a company that keeps their promises. They have never missed a commission payment and deliver every new resource promised.

Even new markets that were said to be coming soon when I started with QuiAri are all currently open. Unlike some MLM companies, Promoters and Customers can count on QuiAri. They do the right thing every time,”

stated Prashant Rao.

Prashant also noted that the abundance of resources at QuiAri have helped him scale up his business. He was even more impressed that all of the resources provided were free.

“The website, mobile app, self-replicating website, training guides, and marketing materials, and support are all 100% free. Other companies charge for this, which makes QuiAri an incredible value.

You are given everything you need to get your business off to a fast start, plus QuiAri’s Executive Team keeps on giving with a constant stream of new resources to help give your business a boost.

Even our Founder & CEO, Bob Reina is a resource. He regularly provides us with inspirational live trainings where he teaches us how to master duplication,”

said Prashant Rao.

Prashant has big dreams for the future. His goal is to become the first Crown Purple Diamond in India and be the first with a Team of over 500,000 Promoters and Customers.

“There are 1.2 billion people in India and all of them want to look and feel better and make more money. I’m dreaming very big, but I don’t feel like my goal is unrealistic.

I enjoy helping people look younger, feel better, and pay down debt with the help of 5-Minute Pay, so even though I’m working hard, it really doesn’t feel like it. That is one of the reasons why QuiAri is my new forever home. I could do this forever and it would never get old,”

stated QuiAri Hero Promoter, Prashant Rao.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

Income Disclosure Statement

