Industry Leader, Maria Alvarez from Mexico, Joins QuiAri

In America, 59.8% of married couples both work 40-50+ hours per week in order to help pay the bills. For couples with children, there simply isn’t enough time left in the day to give them the attention and care they deserve.

QuiAri Promoter, Maria Alverez from Mexico City, Mexico, is very familiar with the struggle to raise children in today’s economy. She used to work 60+ hours a week as a Sports and Entertainment Recruiter until she discovered Network Marketing and QuiAri.

“I didn’t have the luxury of being a stay-at-home Mom to my kids. I was working way too many hours and my children and health were both paying the price.

This is happening on a global level, not just in the U.S. and Mexico, but there is an answer – Network Marketing.

I joined in 2016, and it was everything I hoped for. The flexible schedule and opportunity for financial freedom changed my life.

Now that I’m with QuiAri, I’m not only spending more time with my kids and earning extra income, but my health has also improved thanks to their breakthrough products,”

stated QuiAri Promoter, Maria Alvarez.

Maria has suffered from Rheumatoid Arthritis for the past 20 years. The medication she takes has only led to more illnesses and a low immune system. Maria has been desperately searching for any kind of relief.

She said she gained quite a bit of weight and was looking for nutritional products that could help her slim down and improve her energy levels. Her friend recommended QuiAri.

“My friend gave me a sample of QuiAri products and let me just tell you – there were tears of joy – because they actually worked! The products have Maqui, the world’s #1 superfruit in them, which helps with inflammation, weight-loss, energy, and more.

Having less inflammation helped me feel so much better. The Shakes were delicious and kept me filled up all day long. Pretty soon, I was losing weight without even really trying. I went down 2 sizes.

The Energy tablets kept me powered up and motivated to exercise. I can tell you from experience – QuiAri works. I’m happier, I look and feel younger, and I can say with confidence – I’m living my BEST life,”

said Maria Alvarez.

As soon as Maria started to feel results – she was “100% all-in” on becoming a Promoter. Once she had a chance to learn more about QuiAri, she realized it was much bigger than she had ever experienced in the MLM industry.

“I think everyone that joins QuiAri with a Direct Sales background is floored by QuiAri’s Compensation Plan. The opportunity to promote in over 200 countries worldwide got me excited.

Reaching the top of the Compensation Plan always seemed like a pipe dream at other companies, but at QuiAri there is a realistic path to achieving the top ranks.

Plus, QuiAri is the only company with Same Day Pay – that’s commissions paid in just 5 minutes worldwide. QuiAri’s Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, is serious about helping people; not only nutritionally, but also with their financial success.

The Compensation Plan he created has one of the highest payouts in the industry,”

said Maria Alvarez.

The QuiAri Opportunity couldn’t come at a better time. As Maria stated earlier, people (especially working parents) stand to benefit from the flexibility and financial freedom QuiAri has to offer. Additionally, the company’s ambitious global expansion plans only make the opportunity even more lucrative. QuiAri Founder and CEO, Bob Reina is planning on opening more countries to located throughout Asia, India, and Caribbean markets.

“Mr. Bob Reina and the Executive Leadership Team have an aggressive business plan that you can’t help but get excited about.

Bob is willing to put the time and effort into opening new countries because Bob cares about people and wants to create a legacy for this brand that we can all be proud of.

I wholeheartedly believe QuiAri will get me to my dream lifestyle. I hope to one day see my children and grandchildren become QuiAri Promoters. I want to be the last generation in my family forced to choose between work and family,”

stated Maria Alvarez.

Global expansion is just the tip of the iceberg for QuiAri. They are busy planning the company’s first global convention – Momentum 2022 – in Tampa, Florida.

This history-making Promoter-exclusive event is expected to be “the hottest event of the year,” Buzz is building throughout the industry as a new product is scheduled to be revealed at the event.

No one knows what the product will be yet, but Promoters around the world are anticipating another massive industry shake-up – similar to when QuiAri first launched in October 2019 with their revolutionary products – QuiAri Shake & Energy.

“QuiAri is the new #1. The quality of the products, the exceptional support from the Executive Team (with over 250+ years of combined experience), and just being part of a winning team make it very clear – we are in the right place at the right time – and in the MLM industry, timing is everything,” said Maria Alvarez.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health. What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 200 countries. But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology. Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives. To learn more, please visit quiari.com.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend upon how well you exercise these qualities.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

