Industry Leader, Kinin Loch From Cambodia Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

Whether it’s beer, soda, water, or even protein shakes – chances are QuiAri Shooting Star Promoter, Kinin Loch from Phnom Penh, Cambodia has sold it.

Kinin started his sales career outside of Network Marketing at several well-known global beverage companies. He even started his own beverage business with his family while making the transition to the Direct Sales industry and QuiAri.

“It may sound like a dream job to sell beer and soda all day long, but it’s actually a very competitive industry. My beverage business struggled to keep up with ever-changing industry trends.

I turned to Network Marketing as a way to make extra money to help keep it going, but I came to a realization. The Direct Sales industry is actually the better way to have your own business.

There are no start-up or maintenance costs, no employees to pay, etc. I joined a health and wellness MLM 5 years ago and it was a natural fit for me. I’ve recently joined QuiAri, because they are the hottest company in Cambodia and are generating a lot of buzz around the world.

As soon as I tasted their chocolate and vanilla Shakes and Energy tablets, I fell in love. These are without a doubt the best products I’ve ever had,”

stated Shooting Star Promoter Kinin Loch.

QuiAri has recently expanded their global footprint in Cambodia with Kinin being among one of the many Promoters seeing their businesses explode.

QuiAri’s Founder & CEO, Bob Reina is leading a massive global initiative to introduce QuiAri in as many countries around the world as possible.

For those countries that already have a strong footprint, QuiAri’s Corporate Team has encouraged Promoters to increase depth and generate buzz. Cambodia is just one tiny part of Bob’s global expansion plan coming to fruition.

“QuiAri is already in over 100 countries worldwide, and we started that way from the beginning.

The global reaction to our Antioxidant Supplements and Opportunity has been tremendous.

Kinin is an example of the many Promoters in Cambodia and throughout the world that have discovered the importance of our breakthrough antioxidant supplements, generous opportunity, and our mission to help people.

People are making major enhancements to their health and lifestyle while transforming their own lives in the process,”

said QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

Promoters like Kinin Loch have also found QuiAri to be the best opportunity for those looking to expand their business internationally. QuiAri’s Executive Team has a combined 300 years of experience in the Network Marketing Industry.

Their expertise has allowed QuiAri Promoters the unique opportunity to seamlessly expand their teams nearly anywhere in the world.

“I was introduced to QuiAri by Super Star, Prashant Rao, who lives in India, which is over 1800 miles from Cambodia.

Geographical boundaries do not exist at QuiAri. Everyone, regardless of location, has the ability to work together AND get paid commissions instantly – in 5 minutes or less. No other company pays this quickly,”

said Kinin Loch.

QuiAri is well known throughout the industry for being the fastest-paying as well as one of the highest-paying. The Compensation Plan generously offers 7 unique ways to get paid, with the majority paying out instantly.

In addition, QuiAri’s products contain the world’s new #1 antioxidant superfruit, the Maqui Berry, and a proprietary, super-concentrated Maqui Berry extract called “MaquiX®”.

Maqui provides antioxidant protection 5 times the average for all of the other top 10 superfruits combined. (That’s more than acai, blueberries, Mangosteen, Resveratrol, and Pomegranate combined.)

“After my first time taking QuiAri Shake and Energy, I felt the difference. Maqui helps with immunity, my stomach, my head, heart, and more. I used to waste money taking a bunch of health products to feel better. Now I just take QuiAri,”

said Kinin Loch.

QuiAri has received an abundance of praise for simplicity. The products are easy to take – a Shake in the morning and 1-2 Energy tablets throughout the day. It’s also easy to get started as a Promoter. You only need two people – one on your left and right legs to begin earning commissions.

Kinin is excited about his future. He’s already a Shooting Star Promoter, but expects to be a Purple Diamond (QuiAri’s highest rank) within the next 1 to 5 years.

“I speak for every Promoter on my Team when I say that being part of the QuiAri family is a blessing.

I enjoy changing lives and having an opportunity to spend all day with people that just want to get out there and do some good.

When I reach the top rank of Purple Diamond I’d like to start my own charity,”

stated Kinin Loch.

