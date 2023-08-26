Industry Leader, Khai Huy Nguyen Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

It’s no surprise that QuiAri Promoter, Khai Huy Nguyen is ambitious and driven to succeed. He inherited those traits from his parents, who in 2017 moved the entire family from Vietnam to Texas (USA) to pursue the American dream.

After joining QuiAri, he finally feels like that pursuit is over. Khai has found an opportunity that can provide him with generational wealth.

“I had tried Network Marketing when I was younger, and the company just wasn’t the right fit. My heart wasn’t in it. I decided to quit the business and never really gave it another thought.

My parents moved us America, and I ended up reconnecting with an old friend, Nguyen Thanh Thuy who introduced me to QuiAri. When I learned more, I just couldn’t say no. I’m having a much different experience now that I’m in the right Network Marketing company.

I love the products, opportunity, company, and people so much! My parents couldn’t be prouder of me. They moved here hoping I’d have a better chance at success. Now I have an incredibly lucrative opportunity, and the potential earning power to one day retire my parents,”

stated QuiAri Promoter Khai Huy Nguyen.

QuiAri pays Promoters in 5 minutes or less around the world. Khai said it helps make paying his bills a lot less stressful since he has control over what he earns.

“While the extra income is helpful, I’m really enjoying the products and am enthusiastic about sharing my experience with my family, friends, and clients. In my line of work, I hear it all.

People tell me all about their health problems and how expensive things are getting. I have always been sympathetic, but now I have a solution that could help them,”

said Khai Nguyen.

Khai said that he takes all 3 of QuiAri Products daily and loves the taste of the shake. He also said that the Energy tablets are his secret weapon when he has to work long hours. However, it’s QuiAri’s latest product, Prime, an anti-aging, antioxidant gel that has Khai the most excited.

“I’ve been most impressed by my results after taking Prime. I look and feel younger. My skin is softer, smoother, and people have told me it glows.

I can’t believe this is all from taking a tiny, delicious gel pack that fits in my back pocket. I’ve seen a lot of health and beauty products in my line of work, and this is a true game-changer,”

said Khai Nguyen.

Having exclusive products not sold in any stores or by any other company helps Khai grow his business…and keeps his customers coming back for more.

“QuiAri was the first to introduce the Maqui Berry to the global market, and the first company to create the #1 proprietary Maqui extract, MaquiX®.

The antioxidant power of the products is unreal. No other products come close. Plus, Prime has an exclusive YouthX Blend (S.O.D., Resveratrol, Pterostilbene) that is unmatched and not found anywhere else.

QuiAri doesn’t mess around. They are known for being the best of the best in the industry,”

stated Khai Nguyen.

Being a good listener as well as a good teacher has helped Khai climb the ranks at QuiAri. Khai said his upline, Nguyen Thanh Thuy, Son Khuat Dinh, and V-System introduced him to QuiAri’s Purple Diamond Guide, a training guide that teaches duplication. Plus, he never misses an opportunity to learn from QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and Kristie Reina. Bob and Kristie host weekly live events which include mindset tips and training.

“Bob Reina is a terrific leader and an extremely down-to-earth guy. I’ve learned a lot from his broadcasts.

Getting to QuiAri’s top rank of Purple Diamond used to be intimidating, but the way Bob breaks it down is simple, yet genius.

The average person knows at least 500 people. Even if they shared it with half of the people they know, you would still be off to a strong start,”

said Khai Nguyen.

QuiAri is one of the only companies in the industry that has streamlined the team-building process. Promoters receive free videos, product brochures, a self-replicating website, Opportunity Presentations, pre-written social media posts, and step-by-step training through their renowned “Purple Diamond Guide. Plus, QuiAri has a global footprint that extends throughout 100+ countries worldwide with all materials translated into 8 different languages.

“I have much respect for the Corporate Team. It seems like we’re opening in a new country every few weeks. They make it look easy, but I know it isn’t. QuiAri’s Corporate Team has a combined 400 years of MLM experience.

There is a level of knowledge that many other companies just can’t compete with. I have never had a global Team this geographically diverse before, and that is all because of QuiAri,”

said Khai Nguyen.

Khai is no longer afraid to dream big since joining QuiAri. Financial freedom is his goal, but he also desires more time freedom. He would love to travel the world. There are many places Khai would like to visit – both in the United States and in Europe.

“I would love to reach a level of success that goes way beyond what my parents hoped for.

I dream of one day whisking them away on a private jet, putting them up in a fancy hotel in New York, London, or Paris, and just thanking them for all of the sacrifices they made to give me and my brother a better life,”

stated Khai Nguyen.

