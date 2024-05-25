Industry Leader, Dr. Hendra Dwitenaya Achieves Hero Rank at QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

When QuiAri Hero Promoter, Dr. Hendra Dwitenaya, an anesthesiologist from Bali, Indonesia, graduated from school, his passion for helping people became a reality. The many years of schooling left him with large bills to pay. Also, Dr. Hendra started his own practice, which required a large amount of capital, so he took out large loans.

When he discovered Network Marketing it changed his life. It allowed him to help people on a global scale without expensive startup costs and provide extra income for years to come. Dr. Hendra has recently joined QuiAri and is well on his way to reaching the top rank of Crown Purple Diamond.

“I became a doctor because I wanted to help people, however starting my own practice meant I had to take time away from doing what I love to manage the business. I took out loans to pay for startup costs, like staffing, supplies, and payroll.

Also, I began to calculate my return on investment. It was going to take years to reach the income level I desired. Network Marketing was exactly the business model I was looking for. I could focus 100% of my efforts on helping others, having fun, and working towards my dream lifestyle.

I recently joined QuiAri because I know all about the extraordinary anti-aging benefits of Maqui and MaquiX® and believe in QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina’s mission to share it with the world. Between the products and 5-Minute Pay Opportunity, have a chance to help change lives in over 100 countries and counting. I wouldn’t have that kind of opportunity anywhere else,”

stated QuiAri Hero Promoter, Dr. Hendra Dwitenaya.

Dr. Hendra was excited to learn that QuiAri was the first to introduce Maqui, the world’s new #1 anti-aging superfruit, to the global market, but he wasn’t surprised when he heard world that renowned Maqui Berry scientist, Dr. Juan Hancke, had joined their Executive Team as Scientific Advisor.

Dr. Hancke received a $5 million grant from the World Health Organization to study the benefits of Maqui. From his research, he pioneered a way to extract the youth molecules and powerful antioxidants from the Maqui Berry, formulating a super-concentrated extract proprietary to QuiAri called MaquiX®, which is 10 times stronger than Maqui alone.

“It’s scientifically proven that our bodies benefit from Maqui. It is a genetically unique berry known as the Holy Grail of Age-Defying Beauty. Maqui increases cell metabolism and energy, which makes it a super antioxidant and anti-aging berry, however, it provides more than just anti-aging properties.

It promotes and supports weight loss, immunity, digestive and gut health, skin, hair, brain, eye, sleep, cardiovascular health, and even helps reduce inflammation. Bob Reina and Dr. Hancke didn’t stop with just Maqui and MaquiX®.

They also added essential vitamins and minerals, fiber, probiotics, super greens, and more to QuiAri Products to increase the nutritional value further,”

said Dr. Hendra Dwitenaya.

Dr. Hendra said he used to take multiple supplements to maintain his health and speed up recovery but never felt a big difference. He added that many of his Promoters and Customers felt the same way until they tried QuiAri. They reported higher energy levels, better performance in the gym, reduced desire to snack, better sleep, and more.

“I take QuiAri Products daily and love the way they taste. QuiAri Shake is available in a smooth, rich chocolate and a creamy vanilla that tastes just like birthday cake. There is no gritty or sandy aftertaste either.

QuiAri Shake has premium-quality flavor, like something you would expect from a dessert at a fancy restaurant. QuiAri Prime Gel is berry flavored, so it’s very sweet and also very delicious,” said Dr. Hendra Dwitenaya.

QuiAri’s breakthrough Products are combined with a generous 5-Minute Pay Compensation Plan and unstoppable global momentum. This has helped Dr. Hendra grow his business at lightning-fast speeds and reach a life-changing level of success.

“QuiAri has Customers and Promoters in over 100 Countries, which are supported by global offices and distribution centers in 5 Continents. We are fortunate to have one of the largest global networks in all of Network Marketing and get paid commissions the fastest in the industry.

Plus, all Websites, Marketing, and Training Materials are free and professionally translated in 10 languages and counting. This is a dream situation for any Promoter and one of the reasons why so many of us get our businesses off to a fast start.

We start on day 1 with global momentum, free resources, 5-Minute Pay, a huge global support system, and marketing and training materials for our Team. I felt well-prepared, like I had a better chance of success than failure,”

said Dr. Hendra Dwitenaya.

QuiAri’s Executive Team, led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina brings over 500 years of combined MLM experience. Dr. Hendra has noticed the difference in the way QuiAri operates compared to other companies. While most MLM companies open 1 new market at a time, QuiAri has the resources to seamlessly grow multiple markets simultaneously. Dr. Hendra said that within the last several weeks, QuiAri has opened a new office in Indonesia, a new shipping center in Hong Kong, and registered in 5 South American countries.

“We are lucky to have a supportive Executive Team that cares about Promoters and Customers.

Just this week, Bob Reina was a guest speaker at several large events in India and in October, he’s traveling to Vietnam to meet with Promoters from around the world who qualified for an incentive trip.

He is not your typical CEO who manages the business from a distance. Bob will do whatever it takes to help people succeed,”

said Dr. Hendra Dwitenaya.

Bob has worked hard to develop a different kind of culture at QuiAri, one focused on collaboration, support, and always doing what’s right. Top MLM leaders like Dr. Hendra have praised QuiAri for treating all Promoters like they are part of one global family. QuiAri’s level of innovation, respect, integrity, high ethical standards, service, and quality put it in a class all by itself.

“I believe QuiAri is well-positioned to lead the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging Market as well as the MLM industry. As a doctor, I look at facts and the fact is you won’t find another company now or in the future that operates like QuiAri.

We have a company with experienced, ambitious leadership, world-class, scientifically proven, proprietary products, industry-first 5-Minute Pay, Team Commissions paid out up to 7 generations, 7 ways to earn commissions, free resources, and massive global momentum that is growing stronger every day.

I’m looking forward to helping QuiAri grow and continuing to make industry history,”

stated QuiAri Hero Promoter, Dr. Hendra Dwitenaya.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to QuiAri, the new worldwide phenomenon where people are turning back the hands of time with our breakthrough anti-aging products and experiencing life-changing results thanks to our industry-first 5-Minute Pay Opportunity. We have harnessed the power of the mighty Maqui Berry by extracting a special youth molecule, creating a proprietary youth restorative formula (MaquiX®) that has taken the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging Market by storm. Led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his world-class Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel are available in over 100 countries and are considered to be the biggest breakthrough in anti-aging. From youthful skin to antioxidant support to joint, heart, and immune health and increased energy and weight management, our product is for anybody and everybody. Our Team helps people win through our #1 products and one-of-a-kind opportunity, which is the first and only to pay commissions in just 5 minutes worldwide. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

The post Industry Leader, Dr. Hendra Dwitenaya Achieves Hero Rank at QuiAri appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/05/industry-leader-dr-hendra-dwitenaya-achieves-hero-rank-at-quiari/