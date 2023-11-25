Industry Icon Keith Halls Joins Bravenly Global

By Team Business For Home

Bravenly Global is excited to announce that industry icon Keith Halls is joining as a Brand Partner.

Keith Halls began his career with NuSkin Enterprises, where he was one of the 7 original shareholders, was the Senior Vice President, as well as a member of the Board of Directors for 15 years.

“We are beyond blessed to welcome Keith and Heather Halls to Bravenly. Yes, Keith Halls is a record-breaking industry legend with 40 years of experience in network marketing, but also he has the kindness, humility, integrity and principled servant leadership which is so important,”

said CEO Aspen Emry.

After a successful career with NuSkin, Halls became a distributor with Synergy Worldwide and built a massive organization throughout the world with hundreds of thousands of people. He was also the Distributor of the Year at Synergy. Later, he once again earned the honor with Youngevity, where he also built a large downline.

In 2019, he joined with The Happy Co, where he served on the corporate team as President, and then as CEO, as they underwent massive growth with $130 million in sales.

“After leaving The Happy Co, I began looking for the best company to be associated with. I looked at several and also, I was talking with my close associates and friends, Garrett and Sylvia McGrath.

They had looked at over 40 companies and after their due diligence, they decided on Bravenly. Trusting them, I then began studying Bravenly, and they had everything in a perfect place,”

Keith shared.

Keith and Heather Halls, Sylvia and Garrett McGrath

“I had thought about retiring, but, when I began using the products, they really changed my life. I then began looking at their Compensation Plan. I have been in the industry for 40 years, some would consider me a Compensation Plan expert, and only a very few times have I ever seen a plan that provides incredible upfront, mid-term and long-term income*.

With Bravenly’s generous 55% to 59% payout on the dollar, it means that all three areas can be strong.”

“It’s important in the modern Gig Economy to have a strong upfront retail opportunity too, and Bravenly pays up to 35% on retail sales each month without sacrificing the long-term income for leaders who build large organizations. What I love is that it is simple for the new person to see how to earn an extra $500 to $1,000 from month one.

“This is like a dream come true. Garrett, Sylvia, and my wife Heather and I have wanted to build together in the field for a long time. We now have that chance, and we are going to make the most of it.

“I chose them because of the power of the products, the re-order rate of the customers, the strength of the Compensation Plan, and the experience of the corporate leadership. Bravenly is the right company at this time in our industry.”

*Bravenly Global Income Disclosure Statement

Halls has top-flight business experience across four decades in multiple different industries. He also authored one of the most insightful books ever written for success in direct selling and personal development. He is a highly sought-after business leader, counsellor, and mentor to leaders throughout the network marketing profession.

About Bravenly

Bravenly Global provides a superior suite of healthy, crave-able lifestyle products that produce results, re-orders and a ripple-effect, paired with a generous, multi-faceted, revolutionary compensation plan, and supported by unmatched tools and training for modern social marketers.

Whether you’re joining us as a Customer, an Ambassador (affiliate), a brand new Brand Partner, or a proven industry leader, Bravenly offers unmatched value, rewards and success at every level. Privately-owned, debt-free, and dedicated to transparency, integrity, faith, fun and family values, Bravenly Global is dedicated to its mission of positive impact and growth in countless lives across North America. To learn more, visit www.bravenlyglobal.com

