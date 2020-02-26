Increase Your Confidence in Network Marketing by Ricky Villanueva

By Simon Chan

Ricky Villanueva and Simon Chan talk about how to increase your confidence in network marketing… how to bounce back from tough times and how to build a database of 1400 people in just a few short months.

Who is Ricky Villanueva?

This is the second time Ricky Villanueva has been on MLM Nation. He first appeared Episode 70 where he talked about ONE thing that will improve your business and life.

Ricky is a full time leader and has over 11 years of network marketing experience.

Ricky moved to America at 5 years old… and then at the age of 22, Ricky joined network marketing when his friend introduced it to him… and on that day he joined, Ricky dropped out of college and quit his job… all on the same day!

Ricky invests a lot of his time learning from mentors; some directly and some indirectly. He credits his success to the tremendous sacrifices he made from studying books, seeking mentorship, attending seminars, etc.

How To Increase Your Confidence

There are 2 ways to increase your confidence in network marketing.

Create a NEW Story for yourself.

Take massive action

Both are related and Ricky Villanueva and Simon Chan talk about it in detail

Favorite Quote

“Leader of one, leader of many. If you can’t lead one, you can’t lead any.”

Must Read Book

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Success Through a Positive Mental Attitude by Napoleon Hill and W. Clement Stone

Recommended Prospecting Tool

3 min video and using a private Facebook group

Recommended Online App

FB Messenger

Contact Info

Ricky Villanueva on Facebook and Instagram

