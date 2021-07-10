Incorporate.com Review

By Lars Lofgren

Incorporate.com has more than a century of experience in the business formation space. It’s a branch of Corporation Service Company (CSC) that was founded back in 1899.

Naturally, the business has changed quite a bit over the last 122 years. Today, Incorporate.com serves as a fast and easy way to form businesses online. As a pioneer and industry leader in this space, more than 750,000 LLCs and corporations across the country have been started with Incorporate.com.

They offer a wide range of services to start a business, maintain a business, and everything in between. From obtaining an EIN to S-corp election and business licenses, Incorporate.com has it all.

Is Incorporate.com right for you and your business? Use this guide to find out.

Sign up for Incorporate.com today.

Incorporate.com Business Formation Services

As previously stated, Incorporate.com offers a plethora of services. But its business formation plans are definitely the most popular, so that’s what the bulk of this review will focus on. Those formation services can be segmented into three main categories—LLC services, incorporation services, and registered agent services.

Continue below to learn more about the packages, pricing, benefits, and discover what real customers have to say about Incorporate.com for business formation.

Incorporate.com LLC Services

You can use Incorporate.com to form an LLC (limited liability company) in all 50 states. Once you select your location and entity type, filling out the rest of the application is a breeze.

Incorporate.com asks a handful of simple questions about you and your business. From there, the formation experts handle the rest. This includes all of the paperwork preparation and legal filings for your LLC.

Essentially, your job is over after you complete the online application. It’s just a matter of waiting until the LLC is officially formed with your state.

Incorporate.com offers three different LLC formation packages for you to choose from:

The Starter — $99 + state fees

The Essentials — $249 + state fees

The Works — $349 + state fees

All plans come with access to the CSCNavigator, an online business compliance tool designed to keep your LLC in good standing. It comes with benefits like filing alerts, unlimited document storage, a to-do list, and order status tracking.

Incorporate.com prepares and files all of your LLC formation documents with your secretary of state, regardless of the plan you choose. All packages come with a $75,000 corporate compliance guarantee and instant online access to all of your LLC’s filed paperwork.

For those who want a bit more than the basics, the Essentials package comes with an EIN (tax ID) and corporate kit.

The Works package comes with all Essentials services, plus an LLC operating agreement and a business license research package.

It’s worth noting that some of these services are only available to customers who use Incorporate.com as their registered agent. We’ll discuss this in greater detail shortly.

Once you select a plan, you’ll automatically be directed to the online LLC application. This form can be completed in roughly ten minutes or less.

Between the low cost and outstanding service, Incorporate.com should be a top consideration for anyone who wants to form an LLC.

Incorporate.com Incorporation Services

Incorporate.com offers corporation formation services for C-corps, S-corps, and nonprofits. The process is similar to the LLC services described above. But the application questions will be a bit different based on the entity type you choose.

For those of you who aren’t sure which corporate entity structure is right for your business, Incorporate.com has some great resources on their website to help you decide. You can even consult with one of their customer support representatives for more information and guidance.

Here’s a quick overview comparing C-corps and S-corps:

Most of you will be choosing between one of these two options. But as previously stated, you can also form a nonprofit through Incorporate.com.

The price remains the same no matter which corporate entity type you select. The packages are identical to the LLC services offering three plans—The Starter ($99), The Essentials ($249), and The Works ($349). You’ll still have to pay state filing fees in addition to these base rates.

All packages include the completion and filing of your corporate formation documents. You’ll get a $75,000 corporate compliance guarantee, access to a robust online dashboard, and online access to your incorporation documents.

The Essentials package comes with an EIN and corporate kit. This package also includes annual report preparation and filing with your state.

As the name implies, The Works has it all. In addition to all of the Essentials features, it includes corporate bylaws and a business license research package.

At the end of the day, Incorporate.com is a solid choice for any business that wants to incorporate. If you’re still on the fence and unsure which entity structure is right for you, check out the resources on their website. They explain the different options in greater detail and even have a guide that compares corporations to LLCs.

Incorporate.com Registered Agent Services

Regardless of the entity type you’re forming, your business must have a registered agent. Getting this service from the same provider you’re using to start your business makes the most sense.

Incorporate.com’s registered agents will help your business maintain compliance.

They will become the state’s official way of communicating with your LLC or corporation. Any service of process, legal documents, or tax documents will be accepted by Incorporate.com on behalf of your business. This includes things like notifications from the Secretary of State, lawsuits, government notices, and more.

One of the most significant benefits of using Incorporate.com as your registered agent is the CSCNavigator. This online tool comes with perks like:

Filing alerts

Calendar of important filing dates

Order status tracking

Current status of your business standing with your state

Document storage and access

Overall, the tool is really helpful. You can be alerted in real-time if your registered agent receives an urgent notice on your behalf and access everything online.

The registered agent services from Incorporate.com cost $235 per year.

If you’re using Incorporate.com to form an LLC or corporation, getting the registered agent service is a no-brainer.

Overall Pricing and Value

We’ve mentioned the pricing a few times throughout this guide, but let’s take a more in-depth look at Incorporate.com’s packages and rates. This will make it easier for us to determine their value.

The packages for all business formation services are the same, regardless of the entity type you select (LLC, C corporation, S corporation, or nonprofit).

The Starter — $99 + state fees

Completion and filing of formation documents

CSCNavigator (online tool)

$75,000 corporate compliance guarantee

Online document access

The Essentials — $249 + state fees

All Starter services

Annual report preparation and filing

Corporate kit

EIN (employer identification number)

The Works — $349 + state fees

All Essentials services

Business license research package

LLC operating agreement

Corporate bylaws

The registered agent services cost $235 per year.

Interestingly enough, some of the services “included” with these packages are only available to customers who use Incorporate.com’s registered agent service. The CSCNavigator tool and the annual report preparation and filing service are both on that list. So, if you’re not using Incorporate.com as your registered agent, there isn’t as great a value with these packages.

With that said, it makes sense to use their registered agent services if you’re getting a formation package from Incorporate.com. It’s just easier, and there really aren’t many reasons to get these from separate providers.

At $235 per year, the registered agent plan is a bit high compared to others on the market today. But as we’ve seen from reviews, customers are happy with the service.

User Experience

Navigating the Incorporate.com website and getting started with the formation process is simple. Everything is straightforward and effortless to follow.

Incorporate.com does a great job explaining your options. Just pick your state, choose your entity type, and select a package.

From there, the application shouldn’t take more than ten minutes. You’ll be offered a few upsells, like expedited EIN processing and expedited shipping via FedEx, but it’s just a couple of extra clicks to bypass those.

Here’s an example of some questions on the application:

Incorporate.com will ultimately take your responses and use them to complete your formation paperwork.

Once you’re up and running, you’ll have access to the CSCNavigator (assuming you’re using the registered agent service).

This online tool is both robust and intuitive. It’s an easy way to see crucial business information related to your new entity. If you have a filing deadline coming up, you’ll be alerted to ensure compliance.

Customer Support

If you browse through online reviews, you’ll find nothing but great things about Incorporate.com’s customer support team.

Remember, this organization is a branch of Corporation Service Company (which has been in business for over 120 years). There’s a certain level of professionalism that comes with so much experience.

Phone support is the best way to get in touch with Incorporate.com. Their team is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern, Monday through Friday.

They are also available by email and typically respond to emails within one business day.

Final Verdict

Do we recommend Incorporate.com? Absolutely.

The business formation packages are perfect for anyone who wants to start an LLC, C-corp, S-corp, or nonprofit. Just fill out a simple application online, and they’ll handle the document preparation and filing on your behalf.

Incorporate.com also has registered agent services to keep you compliant once your business is officially formed. This is something your company needs, so it makes sense to get it directly from Incorporate.com.

Between the low costs, friendly service, and ease of use, Incorporate.com is an industry leader in the online business formation space.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/6wbf_Mc0Xqc/