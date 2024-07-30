Impact Global Unveils Mojo And Armor In The USA

By Team Business For Home

Jed Buenaluz (right) and Redis Farka (left) Impact Global Commitment to Quality, Science and Innovation Impact Global is committed to providing top-tier health and wellness solutions backed by science. The company prides itself on using only the highest quality ingredients in its products, ensuring that each offering is both effective and safe. By focusing on innovation and scientific validation, Impact Global brings novel products to market that positively impact people’s lives. Jed Buenaluz, the founder and Chairman of Impact Global, shared, “We’ve worked tirelessly to make the opening of the US market a reality. The launch of Mojo and Armor is a testament to our dedication and vision. We believe these products are not only groundbreaking but also transformative, setting a new standard in the industry.” Testimonials and Reviews* The pre-launch phase of Mojo and Armor has been incredibly successful. Testimonials are pouring in from customers, highlighting the effectiveness of these innovative products: “I was going to drop in here and tell you all about my newfound happiness the past week, (laughing more every day), and my increased motivation to get stuff done, and my 10–11-hour focused energy…. Then I stepped on the scale this morning and THIS! I really wanted the Duo for the feel-good benefits, but whoa, the weight is melting off too.” – Nancy, OK “Truth. At 46 it’s hard to hold it together. But Mojo has literally been LIFE CHANGING. Mood. Focus. Energy. I am motivated and happy all while losing weight and inflammation.” – Emily, TX “Last night my husband and I tried the Armor Mocktail before bed. We both slept better and woke feeling like we rested. I’m usually sluggish and dragging in the mornings. I’ve been up since 6:30 am and my house is all clean. This is day 2 and I’m already feeling like I can conquer the world.” – Christy, FL “One of my husband’s workers came up to him at work and asked him if he had been working out. My husband looking confused and of course Feeling Confident said: “No lol. I found my MOJO”. And now the whole workplace is asking about it ;)” – Mandi, AR The positive reception so far is a testament to the hard work and vision behind Mojo and Armor. Such early praise is often a strong indicator of future success, suggesting that these products have effectively addressed a significant market need. About Impact Global Impact Global Lifestyle LLC is a privately-owned network marketing company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, that is revolutionizing the industry with its fresh and innovative approach. By offering a multi-vertical approach that includes both digital and physical products, the company provides a comprehensive solution for entrepreneurs globally. The product offerings include an online education platform, luxury lifestyle services, premium wellness products, and a compensation plan that is unmatched in the industry. Impact Global’s mission is to create a purpose-built brand that positively disrupts the network marketing industry by empowering individuals with effective products and a movement that makes it easy to fall in love with. For more information please visit www.ImpactGlobalHQ.com *THESE STATEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THESE PRODUCTS ARE NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. The post

Impact Global is thrilled to announce its prelaunch in the US market with two innovative and revolutionary products: Mojo and Armor. These groundbreaking products are designed to meet the ever-growing demand for high-quality health solutions, promising to revolutionize weight loss and gut health, respectively. With the US market as its starting point, Impact Global plans to expand distribution to international markets, ensuring that these cutting-edge products reach a global audience.

Mojo: The Feel-Good Weight Loss Solution

Mojo is set to change the way people approach shedding pounds. Unlike traditional weight loss supplements that often come with unpleasant side effects, Mojo focuses on promoting a positive mood while aiding weight loss. Packed with natural ingredients known for their mood-boosting and fat-burning properties, Mojo represents a holistic approach to weight management, recognizing the importance of mental health in achieving physical health goals.

Armor: Comprehensive Gut Health and Immunity Solution

Armor is Impact Global’s comprehensive solution for gut health and immunity. Recognizing the critical role of the gut in overall health, Armor is formulated to support and enhance gut flora, thereby boosting the immune system. This product combines prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics with other essential nutrients to create a robust defense against common health issues. By fostering a healthy digestive system and strengthening the body’s natural defenses, Armor aims to provide users with a solid foundation for long-term wellness.

Jed Buenaluz (right) and Redis Farka (left) Impact Global

Commitment to Quality, Science and Innovation

Impact Global is committed to providing top-tier health and wellness solutions backed by science. The company prides itself on using only the highest quality ingredients in its products, ensuring that each offering is both effective and safe. By focusing on innovation and scientific validation, Impact Global brings novel products to market that positively impact people’s lives.

Jed Buenaluz, the founder and Chairman of Impact Global, shared,

“We’ve worked tirelessly to make the opening of the US market a reality. The launch of Mojo and Armor is a testament to our dedication and vision. We believe these products are not only groundbreaking but also transformative, setting a new standard in the industry.”

Testimonials and Reviews*

The pre-launch phase of Mojo and Armor has been incredibly successful. Testimonials are pouring in from customers, highlighting the effectiveness of these innovative products:

“I was going to drop in here and tell you all about my newfound happiness the past week, (laughing more every day), and my increased motivation to get stuff done, and my 10–11-hour focused energy…. Then I stepped on the scale this morning and THIS! I really wanted the Duo for the feel-good benefits, but whoa, the weight is melting off too.”

– Nancy, OK

“Truth. At 46 it’s hard to hold it together. But Mojo has literally been LIFE CHANGING. Mood. Focus. Energy. I am motivated and happy all while losing weight and inflammation.”

– Emily, TX

“Last night my husband and I tried the Armor Mocktail before bed. We both slept better and woke feeling like we rested. I’m usually sluggish and dragging in the mornings. I’ve been up since 6:30 am and my house is all clean. This is day 2 and I’m already feeling like I can conquer the world.”

– Christy, FL

“One of my husband’s workers came up to him at work and asked him if he had been working out. My husband looking confused and of course Feeling Confident said: “No lol. I found my MOJO”. And now the whole workplace is asking about it ;)”

– Mandi, AR

The positive reception so far is a testament to the hard work and vision behind Mojo and Armor. Such early praise is often a strong indicator of future success, suggesting that these products have effectively addressed a significant market need.

About Impact Global

Impact Global Lifestyle LLC is a privately-owned network marketing company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, that is revolutionizing the industry with its fresh and innovative approach. By offering a multi-vertical approach that includes both digital and physical products, the company provides a comprehensive solution for entrepreneurs globally.

The product offerings include an online education platform, luxury lifestyle services, premium wellness products, and a compensation plan that is unmatched in the industry. Impact Global’s mission is to create a purpose-built brand that positively disrupts the network marketing industry by empowering individuals with effective products and a movement that makes it easy to fall in love with. For more information please visit www.ImpactGlobalHQ.com

*THESE STATEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THESE PRODUCTS ARE NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.

The post Impact Global Unveils Mojo And Armor In The USA appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/07/impact-global-unveils-mojo-and-armor-in-the-usa/