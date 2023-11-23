Impact Global Appoints Mercia Riego As Country Manager For The Philippines

By Team Business For Home

Impact Global is preparing to establish its presence in the Asian market, starting with a strategic entry into the Philippines. With a population of 110 million people and a median age of just 26 years old, this nation of 7,000 islands presents an exciting opportunity for Impact Global’s expansion into Asia.

Jed Buenaluz, Founder and CEO stated:

“As a Filipino native, I’m pleased to see that the vision of introducing our brand to my home country is finally coming to fruition. With a year of meticulous planning alongside our new Country Manager and the corporate team, we are thrilled to announce the opening of the Philippines as the newest market for Impact Global.

The Philippines holds a special place in my heart. I can’t wait to see it lead Impact Global’s planned expansion into Asia.”

As a corporate leader, Mercia Riego stands out for her hands-on approach. Mercia has distinguished herself by actively engaging with leaders, providing mentorship, and rallying distributors towards their set objectives, whether it’s elevating their ranks or achieving their desired income milestones.

Impact Global Corporate Team

Mercia’s journey in the industry began a decade ago when she joined her first Network Marketing company as a Customer Service Manager. Over the years, she worked her way up to become an Operations Manager, gaining valuable insights into the business. She became known for her strategic prowess during her time as a Sales Director at two different companies.

“Impact Global is the ideal platform for distributors to succeed on a global scale. Impact Global is a forward-thinking company that aims to connect individuals around a common purpose.

I am inspired by what the company has been able to achieve since its inception, and I am looking forward to seeing our Filipino distributors be recognized on the global leaderboards.”

said Mercia Riego, Philippines Country Manager.

Founder Jed Buenaluz expressed his excitement about their choice for the market, stating,

“We’ve worked with Mercia for many years, and we know the level of leadership and commitment she will bring to the market. Mercia’s dedication to fostering a supportive environment for our distributors and customers aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a global movement that transcends mere business transactions.

With her at the helm, we are confident in the positive transformation she will bring to the forefront of our operations in the Philippines.

Mercia Riego, Philippines Country manager:

I know people will love what the company has to offer. With Impact Global, you have the flexibility with:

Impact Growth (Education Platform)

Impact Lifestyle (Travel)

Impact Wellness ( bringing you world class health and wellness products)

Impact Cares (coming soon)

About Impact Global

Impact Global Lifestyle LLC is a privately-owned network marketing company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, that is revolutionizing the industry with its fresh and innovative approach. By offering a multi-vertical approach that includes both digital and physical products, the company provides a comprehensive solution for entrepreneurs globally.

The product offerings include an online education platform, luxury lifestyle services, premium wellness, skincare products, and a compensation plan that is unmatched in the industry. Impact Global’s mission is to create a purpose-built brand that positively disrupts the network marketing industry by empowering individuals with effective products and a movement that makes it easy to fall in love with. For more information please visit impactglobalhq.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/11/impact-global-appoints-mercia-riego-as-country-manager-for-the-philippines/