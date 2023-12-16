Impact Global A Promising Start-up With An AA+ Rank For 2024

By Team Business For Home

Impact Global, a startup up, is brightly shining star in the arena of network marketing, has turned heads in 2023 with a substantial growth.

Under the leadership of its Chairman and Founder, Jed Buenaluz, and with the support of renowned industry executive Redis Farka (CEO), Impact Global is well poised for success.

The product offerings include an online education platform, luxury lifestyle services, premium wellness, skincare products, and a compensation plan that is unmatched in the industry.

The company unveiled its luxury skincare line, GIOIA, in an exclusive partnership with Italian icon, actress and anchorwoman Maria Grazia Cucinotta

It has been estimated that up to 35% of this revenue could have been paid out as commissions in 2022, matching the high industry standard. This encouraging fact is certainly inviting.

In recent headlines, Impact Global has seen several key additions to its network marketing team. Renowned leader, Sebastian Fernandez, from Spain has joined the team, expanding its influence globally. Similarly, Mercia Riego was appointed as the Country Manager for the Philippines, further strengthening their Asian market presence.

In Latin America, Impact Global continues to grow with its recent launch and the exciting enlistment of Colombian top earners, Jorge Salcedo and Viviana Bernal. These strategic moves demonstrate Impact Global’s commitment to expanding its reach and empowering its team on a global scale.

Impact Global, a US-based company led by CEO Jed Buenaluz, has made impressive progress. The company’s growth performance has been recognized by the Business for Home Rating, which has rated Impact Global as an ‘AA+: An awesome opportunity’.

As per the current Business for Home Momentum Rank, the company stands on rank 115 out of 900+ global network marketing companies.

Impact Global’s online presence is also noteworthy, ranking 310 worldwide out of over 900 companies on the Business for Home database, based on its Similarweb Rank. The database lists one recommended distributor associated with Impact Global. The company’s Business for Home page has gathered 2,788 views, indicating a fairly wide audience reach.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 900+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: AA+: An awesome opportunity

Compensation plan payout: 35%

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 115

Number of Recommended Distributors: 1 (Rank 99)

Business for Home Pageviews: 2,788 (Rank 611)

Similarweb Rank: 1,562,006 (Rank 310)

YouTube views: 98 (Rank 500)

Impact Global has 2 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 223)

CEO of Impact Global: Jed Buenaluz

Company Country: US

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about Impact Global

Reviewing the opinions on Impact Global from the Business for Home website have yielded mixed yet interesting feedbacks. While one common thread through the reviews is the appreciation for the company’s vision and leadership, the reviewers also brought out the underlying advantages of Impact Global.

Reviewer Dionel expressed his positive experiences with the company by stating,

“Una Gran compañía acompañada con una gran visión, líderes de alto impacto y sobre todo trabajan bajo un mismo propósito.”

It shows his satisfaction with the shared vision, high-impact leaders working towards a common purpose making Impact Global a great company. He also recognizes their contribution to taking network marketing to a different level, where each person has an opportunity for growth and success.

Stephan, another reviewer, commends the leadership and project execution of Impact Global, saying

“Great project, great leadership. This company will reach the top of the charts.”

He lauds the services and products they offer, and the opportunity to make good earnings even if one entered without a team. Stephan also underscores the company’s remarkable ability to accommodate a diverse demographic from a 20-year old to a 50-year old housewife.

Despite the different perspectives, both reviewers offer a common consensus on the company’s potential for growth and success. Whether it is their scalable compensation plan or the desirable products they offer, Impact Global seems to uphold an impressive business record that appeals to a vast audience.

Impact Global Colombia Launch

Many people often commend the clear and decisive mission that everyone shares in the company, and how they constantly strive to attain a significant part of the market. To indulge in the full details, you can visit the Impact Global review page to gain more insights on the company’s performance.

It is immediately clear that the company’s strong mission, excellent leadership, opportunity for financial growth, and diversity acceptance are the key attributes that have prompted these positive reviews. To judge for yourself and acknowledge their impact, you can click on the company rank page and evaluate their growth.

Therefore, the decision to become part of Impact Global’s network is a reasonably promising step for anyone looking to earn, grow, and succeed in a diverse network of dedicated individuals. The reviews reflect a company that is committed to the growth and success of its team and has a potential blaze a trail in network marketing. It is always helpful if you can get in touch with a reliable Impact Global distributor to enjoy the best benefits of the company.

How Impact Global could improve their visibility

Publishing success stories and company press release offer several advantages for companies. Here are some of the key advantages of publishing success stories and links to several high performing articles from different companies as examples of a shining marketing strategy anno 2024.

Inspiration Motivation, Credibility and Trust

Success stories serve as sources of inspiration and motivation for others. When people read about others who have overcome challenges and achieved their goals, they are often motivated to pursue their own aspirations. They can enhance your credibility and build trust with your audience. Real-life examples of achievements provide evidence that your strategies, products, or services are effective and can deliver results.

Social Proof and Differentiation

Success stories provide social proof that your offerings have been valuable to others. Potential customers or clients are more likely to engage with your products or services if they see that others have benefited from them. In competitive markets, success stories can set you apart from competitors. Demonstrating your track record of achieving results can give you a unique selling point.

Overall, success stories and press releases have the power to inspire, educate, and foster connections. Whether in the business, personal development, or social spheres, sharing stories of achievement can bring about positive change and growth in Network Marketing.

Impact Global Conclusion

In conclusion, Impact Global has made an impressive impact in the network marketing industry in 2023, with its substantial revenue growth and potential for high commissions.

The addition of key leaders like Sebastian Fernandez and Mercia Riego, as well as the expansion into new markets like Latin America, further demonstrates Impact Global’s commitment to global growth and success.

Furthermore, the company’s financial performance has been recognized by the Business for Home Rating, positioning Impact Global as an “AA+: An awesome opportunity.” With its strong online presence, corporate leadership and ranking among global network marketing companies, Impact Global shows promise for those seeking distributor opportunities in the industry.

About Impact Global

Impact Global Lifestyle LLC is a privately-owned network marketing company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, that is revolutionizing the industry with its fresh and innovative approach. By offering a multi-vertical approach that includes both digital and physical products, the company provides a comprehensive solution for entrepreneurs globally.

The product offerings include an online education platform, luxury lifestyle services, premium wellness, skincare products, and a compensation plan that is unmatched in the industry.

Impact Global’s mission is to create a purpose-built brand that positively disrupts the network marketing industry by empowering individuals with effective products and a movement that makes it easy to fall in love with. For more information please visit: www.impactglobalhq.com

