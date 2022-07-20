Ilse Beekwilder From The Netherlands Achieves Double Diamond Rank At Valentus

By Team Business For Home

Ilse Beekwilder stated upon her achievement:

A lot has happened since my ‘Diamond Rank‘ article from exactly 2 years ago. I hit a massive promotion and started building to my next one. I am convinced by the fact that building a stable growing business on the long term is more important than the quick money. Everything that comes fast, dies even faster.

So here I am 2 years later, I’ve hit my Double Diamond promotion, spoke on the Business for Home Event 2021 as a Rising Star of the network marketing industry and started my own coaching business within this industry to help many more achieve the same.

I am so grateful for all the opportunities that come on my path. and I can honestly say to you all, “Keep going, keep building, keep making mistakes, keep educating yourself and hold on to your vision”.

Network marketing isn’t an easy industry if you’ve never been an entrepreneur before, but it’s definitely worth it.

The reason why so many quit within this industry is because of their own limiting beliefs and because they want that instant gratification more than they want their end goal.

I didn’t come here within this industry to play small. I came here to make a difference.

I have seen with my own eyes that network marketing made a huge change within so many lives of the people I know, and I know that many more will come.

Maybe you don’t know how to start? Where to start? But within my team, we are all in this together.

We have free training and courses ready for you, you’ll get endless support from everyone, and we hand you all the tools necessary to build a successful network marketing business.

As long as you are willing to work for it! Because in the end, you are responsible for your own success. Valentus is the place where your future begins.

About Valentus

In Latin, the word “Valentus” means “prevail,” defined as proving to be superior in strength, power, and influence. Recognizing that, we could n0t have picked a more fitting name for a company that strives to be the example in an industry that deserves a leader to follow.

Since day one, our focus, our passion, and our commitment have been to create a company, a product line, and an opportunity built on a foundation of integrity.

From creating significant levels of income, to building strong networks, healthy long-lasting relationships, making new friends, participating in activities you never even knew existed, having the time to do the things you love with the people you love to be with, VALENTUS can help you PREVAIL in ALL of your goals. For more information please visit www.valentus.com

