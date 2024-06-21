iGenius UNITE European Convention in Düsseldorf, Germany

By Team Business For Home International

Last weekend iGenius hosted its UNITE European Convention at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany. Thousands of members and prospects came from around the world to unite together.

Attendees learned valuable skills from a variety of speakers with different backgrounds. The speakers provided valuable training on entrepreneurship, marketing, sales, and professional development.

Many of the iGenius market educators spoke and trained on what it takes to become a self-directed investor. Top sales trainer, Daniel G, motivated attendees to develop their sales skills and start dreaming bigger.

iGenius Senior Director of Sales, Christian Crabtree said,

“This event was life-changing for those in attendance. The tremendous amount of planning and preparation really paid off.

I look forward to the next several months to watch how these trainings will positively affect iGenius members.”

iGenius President, Chad Garner said,

“The value of our products and services continues to grow. We invited our members to come together and unite to create a global community of support.

That community is stronger than ever before. It was great to meet so many new people and see firsthand the impact our platform can have on so many lives.”

iGenius Crown Leader, Tino Taupe said,

“This was the best event the company has ever hosted. The energy throughout the weekend was super high. People are better for having been in attendance. The future of iGenius is bright.”

Unite was a major success, and was a great example of the international growth of iGenius. To learn more about iGenius, visit igeniusglobal.com or visit their page on Instagram- @igeniusglobal.

About iGenius

iGenius helps members amplify their quality of life by providing leading edge financial tools, education, and opportunities. iGenius can help you take control of your future and start living brilliantly. For more information about iGenius, visit: www.igeniusglobal.com.

iGenius LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Investview Inc., (OTCQB:INVU), a public company. For more information on Investview and the ability to participate in Investview’s growth, please visit investview.com or email pr@investview.com.

