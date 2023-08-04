By Team Business For Home

The iGenius Summer Symposium event was held in Hollywood, Florida a few short weeks ago. The Summer Symposium has become a well-known U.S. event and attendees look forward to it every year.

This year, the value packed event brought together over eight hundred people who all experienced top-notch training from leaders, corporate, and special guests including Jason Pierre-Paul.

The Summer Symposium was hosted by three very well-known and respected field leaders: Anthony Napolitano, Mike Jamison, and Nicholas Messina.

Anthony Napolitano said,

“It’s incredible to see the growth of the U.S. market. There have been so many success stories and it’s amazing and so fulfilling to see so many people win with the services iGenius provides.”

President of iGenius, Chad Garner also said,

“I love attending the Summer Symposium event. Each year there is great energy, amazing growth, and It’s great to see and rub shoulders with our North American leaders and teams.”

To close out the event, attendees got to experience an unforgettable yacht party where they celebrated their achievements and committed to a successful future with iGenius.

About iGenius

iGenius helps members amplify their quality of life by providing leading edge financial tools, education, and opportunities. iGenius can help you take control of your future and start living brilliantly. For more information about iGenius, visit: www.igeniusglobal.com.

iGenius LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Investview Inc., (OTCQB:INVU), a public company. For more information on Investview and the ability to participate in Investview’s growth, please visit investview.com or email pr@investview.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/08/igenius-summer-symposium-2023/