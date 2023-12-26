iGenius Ranked As Triple AAA+ Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

iGenius is an inpressive network marketing company that is pushing the limits in terms of earning potential for its affiliates.

iGenius helps members amplify their quality of life by providing leading edge financial tools, education, and opportunities.

Notable is that iGenius bucked the industry standard, as 65% of its revenue could have been paid in commissions to its affiliates, a far cry from the typical 35%.

Recently, several individuals have climbed the ranks at network marketing company iGenius. Among them, Mamoun Sheikh Al Ard and Ahmad Nofal have notably achieved the prestigious Presidential Ambassador Rank, while Dennis Wolf reached the Diamond Ambassador Rank.

If you’re interested in numbers, a recent review of iGenius’s opportunity broke down the specifics of its program. This comes directly after a massive iGenius event was held in Jordan, Middle East, symbolizing the company’s growing international presence.

iGenius in Facts and Figures

As per the Business for Home, iGenius has secured a AAA+ rating, which is considered the topmost rank. It currently holds the 8th position in the Business for Home Momentum Rank out of 900+ worldwide network marketing companies listed in the BFH database.

Furthermore, iGenius is doing impressively in terms of its digital presence as well, securing a Global SimilarWeb rank of 1,088,728 which places it on the 271st spot among 800+ worldwide network marketing companies in the BFH database.

iGenius has also managed to gather an impressive number of reviews and recommendations, with 436 reviews on Business For Home, putting it at the 10th position out of more than 900 companies. It has 18 recommended distributors and 10 top earners. Overall, iGenius has received 87,353 pageviews on the Business for Home page.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 900+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: AAA+: The Top rank

Compensation plan payout: 65%

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 8

Number of Recommended Distributors: 18 (Rank 13)

Number of Top Earners: 10 (Rank 53)

Business for Home Pageviews: 87,353 (Rank 20)

Similarweb Rank: 1,088,728 (Rank 271)

YouTube views: 144,831 (Rank 229)

iGenius has 436 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 10)

President of iGenius: Chad Garner

Company Country: US

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about iGenius

The reviews for iGenius present a positive outlook on the company’s offerings and its impact on users’ lives. Some of the popular sentiments include the opportunities for financial education and opportunities, the sense of community, and the impacts on personal growth.

The review by Lynn Senger says,

“This company has given me so much vitality and one learns such intense skills for this price… The education, the people, the training, the website, the events, the automations, the tools, the costs, etc. EVERYTHING is perfectly coordinated.”

Julia’s review provides insights into the financial guidance provided by iGenius, she says,

“IGenius offers many opportunities to deal with the topic of money and investing and to position oneself accordingly.”

Many reviews praised the community and support provided by iGenius. Users remarked that the company fosters an encouraging and supportive atmosphere where users are motivated by each other’s success. While some users appreciated the financial education, others loved the opportunities for personal growth.

Desiree’s review provides a glimpse into this aspect saying,

“I can only recommend this company, because of all the added value that this company provides. In addition, I can say, that the support among each other is incredible and only motivates you even more.”

While Nina, expressing her gratitude shares,

“When I came across igenius I found a new belief in myself. Not only that you can make money with the product, but that there is a health reimbursement plan.”

As concludes Melissa,

“If you want to upgrade your life, than join this company”

In summary, iGenius seems to be widely appreciated for its efforts in offering financial education, opportunities for income, personal growth, and a supportive community. The reviews highlight some room for improvement but these appear to be minor in comparison to the positive feedback received by the company.

iGenius Conclusion

What sets iGenius apart is its generous commission structure, with 65% of the revenue potentially given to its affiliates, surpassing the industry norm of 35%. Several individuals, such as Mamoun Sheikh Al Ard, Ahmad Nofal, and Dennis Wolf, have achieved high ranks within the company, demonstrating its potential for success.

A recent review analyzed the specifics of iGenius’s opportunity, highlighting its strong program. Additionally, a significant event held in Jordan showcased iGenius’s expanding international presence.

Under the leadership of President Chad Garner, iGenius has secured a top AAA+ rating and currently holds the 8th position on the Business for Home Momentum Rank. Its digital presence is also noteworthy, with a Global SimilarWeb rank of 1,088,728 out of over 900 network marketing companies.

Overall, iGenius’s impressive revenue and strong performance indicate that individuals looking for earning opportunities may find success within the company. Success with iGenius results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.

About iGenius

iGenius helps members amplify their quality of life by providing leading edge financial tools, education, and opportunities. iGenius can help you take control of your future and start living brilliantly. For more information about iGenius, visit: www.igeniusglobal.com.

iGenius LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Investview Inc., (OTCQB:INVU), a public company. For more information on Investview and the ability to participate in Investview’s growth, please visit investview.com or email pr@investview.com.

