By Nicole Dunkley

iGenius top field leaders recently hosted a big Poland kickoff event that was called “Mission 2000”.

The event was held in Warsaw, Poland and it brought together over seven hundred people.

At the event attendees learned about the iGenius opportunity, heard success stories from numerous people, learned about the trading mindset, and were taught about entrepreneurship of the twenty first century.

One of the event hosts, Adam Biernat said,

“It’s been amazing to watch this business go from nothing to something to everything in my life.

I’m so grateful. This event was a great success and I’m excited to kick off the iGenius opportunity in Poland.”

iGenius Sr. Director of Sales, Christian Crabtree, who attended this empowering event said,

“Although the majority of the event was in Polish, and I couldn’t understand all of the words spoken, I absolutely could understand the emotions of the event.

The energy was high, the excitement was felt through every educator, and the people at this event are the reason we love what we do.

At one point during the event, I looked over at Adam to see tears running down his face in the realization that he was part of something big, part of something that can positively affect many lives.”

The iGenius Poland Kickoff was a major success and has resulted in tremendous growth.

About iGenius

iGenius helps members amplify their quality of life by providing leading edge financial tools, education, and opportunities. iGenius can help you take control of your future and start living brilliantly. For more information about iGenius, visit: www.igeniusglobal.com.

iGenius LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Investview Inc., (OTCQB:INVU), a public company. For more information on Investview and the ability to participate in Investview’s growth, please visit investview.com or email pr@investview.com.

The post iGenius Poland Kickoff Event appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/07/igenius-poland-kickoff-event/