iGenius Launches New XPLOREpro Product

On February 9th, 2024 iGenius, a Triple A ranked opportunity for 2024, launched a brand new service called XPLOREpro.

The XPLOREpro travel portal offers incredible rates on hotels, resorts, rental cars, cruises, condos, weekly stays, activities, and more! With over 1 Million properties to choose from, and thousands of destinations, there is something for everyone to explore.

President of iGenius, Chad Garner, said:

“We are thrilled to be launching this game changing platform. We’ve been working on XPLOREpro for a very long time, and I know people are going to get a lot of value out of it.

Something unique about XPLOREpro is that you don’t have to be an iGenius member to purchase or sell XPLOREpro memberships, so we really believe XPLOREpro will help take our company to the next level.

We’ve already seen great excitement and growth with XPLOREpro in one week, so we’re looking forward to seeing all its success in the future.”

XPLOREpro members get free, complimentary vacation vouchers that can be used at over 50 incredible destinations around the world.

XPLOREpro also offers free premium cruises! With over 3,000 itineraries, more than 100 ports to choose from, and no blackout dates, it’s easy to find a perfect fit and cruise around the world.

When you book travel with XPLOREpro, you earn rewards. Your rewards can be redeemed to save money on your next vacation. Platinum members can even redeem their rewards for things like gift cards, restaurants, and more.

With XPLOREpro you can also share guest passes with your friends and family so everyone can explore the world at a discount. To learn more about XPLOREpro, visit goxplorepro.com.

About iGenius

iGenius helps members amplify their quality of life by providing leading edge financial tools, education, and opportunities. iGenius can help you take control of your future and start living brilliantly. For more information about iGenius, visit: www.igeniusglobal.com.

iGenius LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Investview Inc., (OTCQB:INVU), a public company. For more information on Investview and the ability to participate in Investview’s growth, please visit investview.com or email pr@investview.com.

