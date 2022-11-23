iGenius Distributors Host Multiple Global Events

By Team Business For Home

Within the last month, iGenius distributors have hosted numerous successful events all around the world.

On October 29th and 30th, at the Hilton Habtoor Grand in Lebanon, top iGenius leaders hosted a leadership, mindset, and market expert training event.

This was the largest live trading event ever held in Lebanon, with nearly 3,000 people in attendance.

One of the event organizers and iGenius leaders, Rakan Khalifa, said,

“So much work went into executing this life changing event. I’m so grateful for my team and everyone who helped make it happen.

We are thrilled with the results. Just under 3,000 people in Lebanon, under one roof, learning about iGenius, the financial markets, and how to become better people overall.”

Rakan Khalifa in Lebanon on stage

Italian leaders put on “The System III” event on November 4th-6th at the Palacongressi Bellaria Igea Marina in Rimini, Italy. The near 1,000 person event focused on advanced mindset training, iGenius vision, and in-depth distributor training.

Top producers received mentorship training, product training, and third-party partnership education. Key leaders were recognized for their advancement and a Gala was held to reinforce team building and team focus.

iGenius Senior Director of Sales, Christian Crabtree, said,

“There’s just something about live events that you can’t replicate online. Seeing the faces of your partners who have the same goal and focus as you sparks the excitement to push to the next level.”

iGenius event in Italy

Coinciding with the Italian event, the DACH Convention was taking place in Cologne, Germany. With 1,500 attendees, this conference highlighted product panels, educational speakers, and corporate vision.

iGenius event in Germany

With so much attention, the venue seating quickly sold out, so a secondary virtual location had to be set up to accommodate the massive support received.

President of iGenius, Chad Garner, who was in attendance said,

“This event was a major demonstration of the impact iGenius is having on the lives of the people of Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and surrounding countries. The event further demonstrates the strong demand for iGenius products in these communities.”

