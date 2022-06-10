iGenius Continues Expansion with Live Events Around the World

By Nicole Dunkley

In April, iGenius celebrated their top producers in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

At the event, guests attended a welcome reception on a Spanish galleon boat, exclusive training, a recognition and awards ceremony dinner, and lots of team building. iGenius top producers also got to enjoy the sun, sand, and relax on the beautiful beaches at the Iberostar Grand Bavaro resort.

Click here to watch the exciting recap video.

Last month, iGenius top field leaders hosted an event in Toronto, Canada called Euphoria. This two-day event brought together over one thousand people in attendance, and an additional online audience.

At Euphoria, new prospects were introduced to the iGenius opportunity, then attendees benefited from product testimonials, customer onboarding, leadership training, a mastermind session, and a motivational speaker.

Also in May, top field leaders Paolo Franciscono, Maxime Pierre, and Gabriele Sampò hosted a unique iGenius mentorship training in Como, Italy.

The event was held in the middle of nature with three hundred people in attendance. Leaders shared the iGenius opportunity while embracing the outdoors. Italian leader Paolo Franciscono said,

“It’s not really important about where you are, but the energy you create. The energy was truly incredible. We were able to share the business presentation while sitting among the wonders of nature.”

Senior Director of Sales, Christian Crabtree, who has attended the majority of these events, said,

“Live events have allowed us to link arms, create momentum, and continue growth by surrounding ourselves with the right people, products, and mindset.

As new teams start, and seasoned teams grow, the iGenius culture remains a strong focal point in our business. We are dedicated to strengthening each person that chooses iGenius as a way to take control of their future.”

There are many upcoming events worldwide that will help iGenius continue on their mission to empower people to take control of their future, embrace change, live smarter, and see the world differently.

To see past and present iGenius events, visit: https://igeniusglobal.com/events

About iGenius

iGenius helps members amplify their quality of life by providing leading edge financial tools, education, and opportunities.

iGenius can help you take control of your future and start living brilliantly. For more information about iGenius, visit: www.igeniusglobal.com.

iGenius LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Investview Inc., (OTCQB:INVU), a public company. For more information on Investview and the ability to participate in Investview’s growth, please visit investview.com or email pr@investview.com.

The post iGenius Continues Expansion with Live Events Around the World appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/06/igenius-continues-expansion-with-live-events-around-the-world/