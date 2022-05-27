iGenius Announces Partnership With Coinrule And Launches COINpro

By Team Business For Home

On May 4th, 2022, iGenius announced their partnership with Coinrule and launched a new third-party product called COINpro.

COINpro, powered by Coinrule, gives iGenius members access to Coinrule’s smart crypto trading software platform.

Coinrule is a financial technology company that specializes in automated crypto trading. Coinrule allows you to set custom automated trades so you never miss a rally or get caught in a dip. Coinrule is not owned by or affiliated with iGenius/Investview or any of its subsidiaries.

iGenius members, with access to COINpro, who choose to become clients of Coinrule, gain access to Coinrule’s powerful rules based trading solutions.

President of iGenius, Chad Garner, said this about their new partnership with Coinrule,

“The IGenius partnership with Coinrule is another demonstration of the evolution of the iGenius ecosystem. iGenius has become so much more than a financial education company.

We continue to cultivate valuable partnerships with best in class providers in the world of self-directed finance.”

iGenius has a solution for anyone interested in improving their relationship with money and enhancing their lifestyle.

iGenius is a dynamic financial education and research platform. With your iGenius membership, you get access to tools that can help you reduce debt, manage your budgets, save money, improve your financial habits, and learn about the financial markets.

iGenius continually seeks to increase the value of their memberships without increasing membership prices. This recent partnership with Coinrule does just that. iGenius members now have another amazing platform to utilize while participating in the financial markets.

About iGenius

iGenius helps members amplify their quality of life by providing leading edge financial tools, education, and opportunities.

iGenius can help you take control of your future and start living brilliantly. For more information about iGenius, visit: www.igeniusglobal.com.

iGenius LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Investview Inc., (OTCQB:INVU), a public company. For more information on Investview and the ability to participate in Investview’s growth, please visit investview.com or email pr@investview.com.

