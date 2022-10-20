iGenius 2022 Leadership Summit 

By Team Business For Home

According to an iGenius press release:

On September 14th and 15th, iGenius hosted their 2022 Leadership Summit event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Top iGenius leaders from all around the world flew in to participate in this exclusive event, representing fifteen different countries. All those in attendance had to achieve the rank of Platinum Ambassador or above.

Those in attendance benefited from advanced training from both iGenius corporate and top leaders. Some of the training specifically focused on the mindset of leading an organization and utilizing team strengths to create powerful success.

iGenius top field leader, Anthony Napolitano, said,

“Gathering together as leaders is an integral part of growth and vision. Making a plan for the future built around the strong leaders at iGenius is what will be key in our success. This Leadership Summit will help propel businesses to the next level.”

Attendees were also the first to hear about a brand new upcoming partnership with Bode Pro. Guests also benefited from live testimonials about the iGenius products and company objectives.

Aside from training and presentations, iGenius also honored all of those in attendance by recognizing them for their accomplishments and success throughout the last year. Attendees got special awards, iGenius memorabilia, and were celebrated at a special team building event held in the suites at Top Golf.

Chad Garner, President of iGenius said,

“The 2022 iGenius Leadership Summit was a tremendous success. The summit gave us the opportunity to pause from daily grind, sit with our leaders, and collaborate.

We received extremely valuable feedback about what is working and what we can do to improve. We talked a lot about where we’ve come from and designed the vision of where iGenius is going.”

Senior Director of Sales, Christian Crabtree, also said the following about this memorable event,

“For me, a true leader is someone who creates a legacy by positively impacting the lives around them. I felt that our Leadership Summit allowed everyone who attended the opportunity to positively impact not only those in the room, but the entire iGenius organization for years to come.

These leaders have dedicated their time, energy, and money to impacting as many lives as possible. It was an honor for me to share this time with our amazing leadership team.”

The iGenius 2022 Leadership Summit was a huge success, and everyone is looking forward to a strong finish to 2022.

About iGenius

iGenius helps members amplify their quality of life by providing leading edge financial tools, education, and opportunities. iGenius can help you take control of your future and start living brilliantly. For more information about iGenius, visit: www.igeniusglobal.com.

iGenius LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Investview Inc., (OTCQB:INVU), a public company. For more information on Investview and the ability to participate in Investview’s growth, please visit investview.com or email pr@investview.com.

The post iGenius 2022 Leadership Summit appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/10/igenius-2022-leadership-summit/