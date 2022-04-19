ibüümerang Super Star Achievers & Diamond Ambassadors Jackie and Jahla Pippins Achieve Team Momentum

By Team Business For Home

Having been business partners since day 1, the mother & daughter Pippins duo have always known they were superstars.

After making their mark on ibüümerang as Diamond Ambassadors, Jackie and Jahla Pippins are determined to build on their superstar momentum throughout the rest of 2022 with hard work and a powerhouse attitude.

Check out the following interview to get some insights into the Pippins’ journey and how they intend to use Mr. and Mrs. Buggs leadership philosophies to continue their team’s momentum and success

Q: Talk about your career background and how you were introduced to ibüümerang.

Jackie:

Before network marketing, I worked as an office manager in a hospital, living paycheck to paycheck. When I was introduced to the industry, I wasn’t qualified to say no.

After constantly hearing about Holton Buggs, I flew out to Las Vegas for a meeting where I met him. After that, I was all in.

Jahla:

I was introduced to ibüümerang in Miami in 2019. It’s been an exciting and successful journey with Mr. and Mrs. Buggs ever since that moment.

Q: What were your strategies when building your team and aiming to become a Super Star Achiever? How did you go about creating growth for your team?

Our #1 strategy was to create a winning environment. We are constantly following Mr. Buggs’s famous quote, “I never created millionaires, I created the ENVIRONMENT for them to achieve their goals.”

We did the same thing for our team. On day 1 of every month, every person on our team hits Star Achiever or Super Star Achiever. We then had to create a movement to have something for people to follow. The goal was for our movement to inspire the team and those around us.

Q: As we go into 2022, what is the direction you want to see your business go in, and what are some of your personal goals for the new year?

A: Coming out of the latest event, Xccelerate ACTION, our team is fired up and ready to start building even more as our events keep getting bigger and better. We want to build on this momentum and create $1 million in revenue over the next 30 days with our team.

Following Mr. and Mrs. Buggs GOOD (Get Out Of Debt) philosophy has allowed us to pay off four car notes and eliminate our credit card debt. We would also like to have our mortgage paid off by the end of 2022 and be 100% debt free.

About ibüümerang

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded with the vision to be a customer-centric company focused on giving back without expecting anything in return.

ibüümerang crystalized its mission with a strong focus on “Travel and Trade,” with exclusive lifestyle products and services to improve the lives of Ambassadors and customers.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the BüüM Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet.

For more information on ibüümerang, its top-tier executive team, and its overarching philosophy, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

