ibüümerang Records Its Biggest Month Ever With 27 New Diamond Ranks

By Team Business For Home

In August 2022, ibüümerang saw its biggest month ever in its brief 3-year history, with hundreds of rank advancements and thousands of new enrollments.

27 new Diamond ranks were created in this month of momentum, including the first two Presidential Diamonds in ibüümerang’s history.

This explosive growth came immediately after ibüümerang’s Go Diamond Limitless event at the end of July 2022, where ibüümerang CEO, Holton Buggs inspired countless Ambassadors from all over the world.

Watch the video below for a glimpse into ibüümerang’s incredible momentum and how Ambassadors are preparing for an even bigger year ahead:

Aboutibüümerang:

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded on the vision and mission of giving back to others without expecting anything in return.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the BüüM Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet.

For more information on ibüümerang and its top-tier leadership team, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

