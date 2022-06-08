ibüümerang Launches Ellev8 2.0 – The Next Level

By Team Business For Home

Ellev8, the Legacy Management Platform that provides education on Forex trading, is expanding its offering with the acquisition of the MBA Trading Academy.

Through this acquisition, Ellev8 will expand its education to include live and recorded classes on Cryptocurrency Trading, NFTs (non-fungible tokens), Web 3. 0, the metaverse, and more.

The Ellev8 platform will transform into a multimedia platform; featuring new cryptocurrency education and training, all centered around an interactive social environment and community hub.

Ellev8 Joins Web 3.0

With this expansion, Ellev8 immerses itself in the world of Web 3.0 – the third generation of an ever-evolving internet that follows a decentralized structure layered on blockchain technologies.

With the emergence of NFT popularity, mainstream cryptocurrency adoption, and the concept of a “people-owned” internet, relevant and accurate education is critical to stay informed and to potentially profit from these new opportunities.

Ellev8 participants will also have early-stage opportunities to participate in new NFT projects.

By bringing Cryptocurrency trading and Web 3.0 into Ellev8’s educational platform, users can learn about relevant emerging technologies and how to navigate them and be the most successful.

The History of Ellev8 & EX8

After its launch in April 2021, Ellev8’s education platform has seen thousands of users become successful Forex traders and Super Students. The platform is set up classroom-style, with users learning by watching live or recorded training and tutorials from Forex experts.

ibüümerang launched the EX8 (Exccelr8) App in December 2021. The EX8 is an app and a platform designed to assist traders by sharing effective and efficient trade ideas.

​EX8 provides market analysis from experienced and profitable traders who back-test and realtime test the trade ideas. Users can agree and duplicate the Trade idea into their broker account – its that easy.

Upgraded User Features & Benefits

In addition to expanding its education topics to encompass Web 3.0, Ellev8 and MBA’s merger will introduce a more interactive user experience. Users will be able to earn badges and engage in additional gamification features based on completing Ellev8 activity levels.

Ellev8 will be expanding from 6 expert educators to 12 expert educators that will teach live and recorded Forex and Cryptocurrency trading classes.

In addition, there will also be women’s educational workshops led by a female educator.

The social experience will also be interactive and fun, with social wall posting and group-based activities. Furthering the education for users, Ellev8 will also offer tools such as cryptocurrency calculators and outside resources to engage and provide the students with the tools they need to succeed.

Australian Tour

To welcome the MBA family into the ibüümerang family, ibüümerang CEO & Founder, Mr. Holton Buggs, and Black Diamond Ambassador Mr. Johnny Wimbrey will be touring Australia in July 2022.

3-Events in 3-Cities: Mr. Holton Buggs and Mr. Johnny Wimbrey will be arriving in Gold Coast, Sydney, AND Melbourne on July 12-15 for three FREE events.

Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity – all tickets are FREE for attendance – get them now at ellev8events.com

To close out their epic tour in Australia, your top leaders are hosting an EXCLUSIVE event on July 16th in Melbourne, filled with incredible training and mentorship! These tickets will be LIMITED and sell out fast – get yours now at ibuumerangevents.com

About ibüümerang

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded with the vision to be a customer-centric company focused on giving back without expecting anything in return.

ibüümerang crystalized its mission with a strong focus on “Travel and Trade,” with exclusive lifestyle products and services to improve the lives of Ambassadors and customers.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the BüüM Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet.

For more information on ibüümerang, its top-tier executive team, and its overarching philosophy, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

