ibüümerang Launches Ellev8 2.0: An Industry-Leading Forex and Crypto Educational Platform

The much anticipated Ellev8 2.0 platform officially launched on Saturday, July 9th, 2022. The New Ellev8 2.0 platform has been transformed into a multimedia platform; featuring Forex and Cryptocurrency education and training, all centered around an interactive social environment and community hub.

“The new Ellev8 is absolutely amazing!. Ellev8 2.0 is such a user-friendly & content-rich platform.”

said veteran Ellev8 subscriber, Marieke Gardner.

Australian Tour

To kick off Ellev8 2.0, ibüümerang CEO & Founder, Holton Buggs, and Blue Diamond Ambassador Darrin Gibson will be touring Australia.

3-Events in 3-Cities: Holton Buggs and Darrin Gibson will be arriving in Gold Coast, Sydney, and Melbourne on July 12-15 for three FREE events.

Take advantage of this golden opportunity – all tickets are FREE for attendance – get them now at ellev8events.com

To close out their epic tour in Australia, these ibüümerang top leaders are also hosting an exclusive event on July 16th, 2022 in Melbourne, filled with incredible training and mentorship.

These tickets will be LIMITED and sell out fast – get yours now at ibuumerangevents.com

Access the Platform and Get Started Today

The new and innovative Ellev8 platform can now be accessed at hub.ellev8.com. New and returning Ellev8 subscribers can currently subscribe to the platform at the original subscription price before August 1, 2022.

After August 1, 2022, Ellev8 subscription prices will increase and all current subscribers will receive exclusive grandfathered subscription pricing for the following year.

About ibüümerang

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded with the vision to be a customer-centric company focused on giving back without expecting anything in return. ibüümerang crystalized its mission with a strong focus on “Travel and Trade,” with exclusive lifestyle products and services to improve the lives of Ambassadors and customers.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the BüüM Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet. For more information on ibüümerang, its top-tier executive team, and its overarching philosophy, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

