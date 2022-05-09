ibüümerang Ambassadors Achieve a Significant Milestone: 12-Month Star Achiever

By Nicole Dunkley

Significant Milestone

ibüümerang CEO Mr. Holton Buggs launched the Star Achiever program in February 2021.

To qualify, each Ambassador must do a minimum of 300 PQV consecutively for 12 months.

12-month Star Achiever is a pinnacle in an Ambassador’s journey to success.

It is a significant milestone, and ibüümerang presents an elegant custom timepiece to each Ambassador achieving this goal.

Recognition at Events

All Ambassadors who receive this award are recognized, and they receive their timepiece on stage at one of ibüümerang spectacular events.

Over 250 Ambassadors received their timepiece at the phenomenal Xccelerate ACTION event in March 2022.

Over 700 Live attendees and thousands of Livestream viewers worldwide watched as they received this significant award.

The next event will be Go Diamond, where recognition will take center stage, and Star Achievers, Super Star Achievers, and new breaking ranks will be recognized!

About ibüümerang:

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded with the vision to be a customer-centric company focused on giving back without expecting anything in return.

ibüümerang crystalized its mission with a strong focus on “Travel and Trade,” with exclusive lifestyle products and services to improve the lives of Ambassadors and customers.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the BüüM Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet.

