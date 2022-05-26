By Team Business For Home

Hyperfund, Hyperverse, Hypertech, Hyperone, and HyperNation, all rebrands in the past months of a very large Ponzi scheme.

A Ponzi scheme is a fraudulent investing scam which generates returns for earlier investors with money taken from later investors.

.Kalpesh Patel was a (very) early investor and top Hyperfund promoter who made an estimated $4+ million per month.

He stated a typical “sorry for your loss “excuses on his exit in a followers group:

“I can not stand in integrity and keep showing up and mis leading the community on hot air where the founders themselves can not be bothered to show up for us since December.

Total disrespect. I know my correct decision will affect many of you adversely…

Please forgive me for the impact of my personal decision on your lives.

This place I find myself in is such a shame, if a day appears in the coming days where corporate do the right thing the I’ll be happy for you all and my prayers would have been answered, but I can not continue on this path any longer.

I’ll find another home, I’m sure. Ive loved the 1st 18 months and those are the memories I’ll travel forward with”

So the good news is that Kalpesh Patel is available to promote a new Ponzi scheme. Typically people like Kalpesh are to hire for $1+ million sign up fee and 5%+ of the total company sales.

After a 15 year career in Scams and Ponzi’s such as My shopping Genie, Zeek rewards, Xip4Life, Bonofa and time in jail, he has a proven track record how to set it up for company founders.

Good luck 🙂

