Hundreds Of QuiAri Promoters Gather For “Diamond Days” In Indonesia

The “MLM Revolution” continues as QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina has kept his promise to disrupt the Direct Sales industry. Over the last several weeks, he has launched new websites, assets, presentations, training guides, and more to help Promoters grow their business.

Bob also announced the opening of a new office in Indonesia to help support rapid expansion throughout Asia. Shortly after, Top Leaders from the region organized an exclusive training event called “Diamond Days.” Over 200 enthusiastic QuiAri Promoters were in attendance.

“Diamond Days is a 2-day training event in Indonesia exclusively for Promoters who have achieved the rank of Shooting Star or higher. It is a fun, inspiring, team-building event for Promoters with big dreams.

At Diamond Days, they have the unique opportunity to learn from some of the most successful Leaders from around the world,”

stated QuiAri Crown Purple Diamond Promoters, Mario and Ryani Halim.

The theme of Diamond Days was “Purple Power,” to symbolize the strength and color of the secret ingredient found in all QuiAri Products, the mighty Maqui Berry.

“There was a huge turnout for our “Purple Power” Event. We love inspiring and empowering Promoters with the knowledge they need to achieve their dreams. Our Founder & CEO, Bob Reina often reminds us that “Success is a mindset.”

The event teaches Promoters, regardless of their experience level, how to think and run their business like a Top Industry Leader. It begins by following the new Duplication Nation Playbook and is supported by the many helpful free resources QuiAri provides its Promoters,”

said Mario Halim, QuiAri Crown Purple Diamond Promoter

Industry experts have praised QuiAri’s unique collaborative “one family” culture. This massive event is yet another example of how a positive culture can organically promote growth. Mario and Ryani Halim said they plan on hosting Diamond Days events once every quarter. That means Promoters will have multiple opportunities to climb the ranks (to Shooting Star or above) and receive an invitation. QuiAri Diamond Promoter, Richard Hadi Yuwono, was there for QuiAri’s first Diamond Days event and is excited to qualify and attend the next one.

“Not only does Diamond Days help increase the MLM I.Q. of every Promoter that attends, but it is also a wonderful way to recognize Teams for their accomplishments and celebrate their success.

For example, many Promoters who attended also qualified for QuiAri’s incentive trip to Da Nang, Vietnam in October.

This provided us with the perfect opportunity to meet other successful Promoters and share our excitement for the upcoming trip,”

said QuiAri Diamond Promoter, Richard Hadi Yuwono.

QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina encourages top Leaders to stay engaged with their Teams and organize team-building activities such as Diamond Days. He praised Mario and Ryani for their innovative thinking and looks forward to virtually attending the event in the future.

“Diamond Days is a great opportunity to bring enthusiastic, motivated people together to learn about duplication. Indonesia is one of our fastest-growing markets for a reason.

We have terrific leaders in place and a solid support system. For Promoters who do not live in Indonesia, all marketing and training materials, including the Duplication Nation Playbook, are translated into 10 languages and can be easily accessed 24/7, 365 days a year in your Portal.

At QuiAri, we give you all of the tools you need to climb the ranks faster than ever with our simple, step-by-step, easy-to-follow system,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

QuiAri’s momentum has been unstoppable as Bob Reina and his Executive Team continue to focus on global expansion, working hard to become the #1 anti-aging company, and #1 company in Network Marketing. Bob said the industry has yet to witness QuiAri’s full potential.

“Some of the most successful Leaders in Direct Sales have joined QuiAri and many more are following their lead. Indonesia is one of the 100 countries we currently serve, and that number is rapidly growing.

There has never been a better time to be a QuiAri Promoter. We’ve already changed many lives and we’re just getting started,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to QuiAri, the new worldwide phenomenon where people are turning back the hands of time with our breakthrough anti-aging products and experiencing life-changing results thanks to our industry-first 5-Minute Pay Opportunity. We have harnessed the power of the mighty Maqui Berry by extracting a special youth molecule, creating a proprietary youth restorative formula (MaquiX®) that has taken the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging Market by storm. Led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his world-class Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel are available in over 100 countries and are considered to be the biggest breakthrough in anti-aging. From youthful skin to antioxidant support to joint, heart, and immune health and increased energy and weight management, our product is for anybody and everybody. Our Team helps people win through our #1 products and one-of-a-kind opportunity, which is the first and only to pay commissions in just 5 minutes worldwide. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

